Former Odessan will be honored Thursday

Damon Sayles didn’t spend many years in Odessa, but it was the starting point for a journalism career that has seen him write for some of the largest platforms in the state and nation.

Sayles started part-time at the Odessa American while still in high school and went on to work at the Dallas Morning News as well as websites like ESPN.com, Rivals and Bleacher Report.

He will receive a Distinguished Former Odessan Award at the annual Heritage of Odessa awards banquet for his accomplishments at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the MCM FunDome.

“It’s an honor, something I never expected,” Sayles said. “Even hearing it now — ‘Distinguished Former Odessan’ — you just can’t put into words how you feel, and you can’t prepare for the news when you actually get it. I honestly thought it was a bad joke at first. I’m so glad that it wasn’t.

“I moved to Odessa from Wichita Falls before my junior year of high school, so as a kid, I was homesick a lot my first year. I always wondered how life would have been if I would have stayed in Wichita Falls. But had I stayed, I wouldn’t have had all the memories at Permian, the educational experience at Odessa College and, most importantly, the tutelage from the Odessa American. Working at the OA allowed me to earn a journalism scholarship to pay for college. God really does work in mysterious ways and on his own time.”

Sayles graduated from Permian, where he started at point guard on the boys’ basketball team and earned all-region honors singing in the Kantorei choir in 1995. He then spent a year at Odessa College before moving on to Southwest Texas State, where he earned a degree in mass communications.

It was during his time at the Odessa American, where he worked as a staff writer for the Champs and FYI sections, that his education in journalism really began, Sayles said.

“Just reading the paper and seeing different writers with different styles ... cub reporters need to understand that’s a solid way to get better,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with what I call ‘remixed emulation.’ I loved the writing styles of people like Laura Dennis, Chris Gove, Schuyler Dixon and the late Ken Brodnax and Allyson Reynolds Dixon. I was able to work with all of them, pick their brains and hone my craft to where I could make this journalism Voltron of sorts.”

After college, Sayles worked at the Plano Star Courier and Wichita Falls Times Record News before spending 8 1/2 years at the Dallas Morning News. He was with ESPN from 2012 to 2015, covering national college football recruiting.

Along the way, he picked up plenty of stories to tell.

“Meeting Janet Jackson and Usher in college is up there,” Sayles said. “Playing a pick-up basketball game against Nancy Lieberman was a lot of fun. Being the only one out of a group of writers to get solo interviews with Tony Romo, Roy Williams (both the former Permian/Texas/NFL receiver and the Oklahoma/NFL safety) and Richard Sherman on separate occasions is something I still laugh about. I’ve been blessed to live a very good life, and I hope to have plenty more stories to tell in the future.”

Sayles now serves as an assistant publications manager for MultiView Inc., a digital marketing company based in the Dallas area, and stays involved in sports writing as a contributor to the Rivals.com SMU site.

He earned a master’s in educational technology in 2010 from Texas A&M-Commerce. He is a member of the inaugural class (2012) of Who’s Who In Black Dallas, which recognizes African Americans in the Dallas-Fort Worth community who have made a positive impact.