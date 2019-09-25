Quick Hits Sept. 25

Art Gala

The Odessa Hispanic Art Association has scheduled the eighth annual Art Exhibition Gala from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Bank, 618 Texas Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 894-8128 or email martin_5363@netzero.com or marquez.liliana@rocketmail.com.

NIRA Rodeo

Sul Ross rodeo coach C.J. Aragon and the Sul Ross State University rodeo team has scheduled the 74th Sul Ross NIRA Rodeo at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (SALE) Arena located at the Turner Range Animal Science Center, Alpine.

General admission is $10. Children 12 and under and senior citizens will be admitted for $5. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff with current university ID will be admitted free of charge.

Slack begins at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday and is free to the public.

More than 15 schools are expected to compete at this year's rodeo including teams from Texas Tech, Eastern New Mexico, Odessa College, Frank Phillips and Tarleton State University.

Miss Rodeo Sul Ross candidates include: LaKayla Bell of Cresson, Randi Bloom of Sugarland, Kaylee Smith of Jay Em, Wyo., Aspen Wash of Alpine and Ashley Weatherford of Hamilton.

Fundraiser show

COM Aquatics Adult Programs, 3003 N. A St., Midland, has scheduled the third annual Big Show, "Up da River, Down da Bayou," from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a featured COM dive team dive show, cocktails, Cajun dinner, Zydeco concert and dance party with Jeffrey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys from Opelousas, La.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the COM Endowment.

Tickets and more information are available online.

Concert

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will present The Addams Family in concert Oct. 5 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or online.

