Quick Hits Aug. 13

Lunch & Lecture

The Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20 W., Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Series, “A Case Study of Permian Basin CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery,” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.

Guest speaker will be Steve Melzer, a consulting engineer. Bring your own lunch. Drinks and dessert will be provided. Admission is free.

For more information, call 683-4403.

An evening with LaDainian Tomlinson

The Centers for Children and Families will present an evening with LaDainian Tomlinson starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Midland County Horsehoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Tomlinson is a NFL Hall of Famer, former TCU football legend and former San Diego Chargers running back.

Honored guests also include Wes and Roni Perry, 2019 Honorary Chairs Event; Rogers-Bryant-Hayes-Wood family, Harriet Herd Founders Award; and D. Kirk Edwards, Mary Elizabeth Whitaker “Ibby” Hardie Award.

Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available.

Donations are also welcomed.

Go online for information, table reservations, or to donate or call 570-1084 or email msaiz@centerstx.org.

Texas Young Masters

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts.

Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15.

A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study.

The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin.

Go online to apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program.

