Quick Hits Oct. 4

Health Fair

Medical Center Health System has scheduled the Permian Basin Health Fair 2019 from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

The event will include blood sugar/glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides & PSA, body fat/BMI and pulmonary function screenings, a blood drive, vision testing, balance testing, flexibility testing, adult flu shots, advanced directives/power of attorney and heart attack risk assessment.

Admission is free.

For information, call 640-6000.

ON THE NET

>> mchodessa.com

Shred Day

BBB Permian Basin has scheduled Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon until shred trucks reach capacity on Oct. 5 at Apache Corp., 303 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland.

Shred Day is a bi-annual event, hosted by BBBs across North America as an educational initiative to prevent fraud and identity theft. Shredding documents containing sensitive information, such as your banking information or Social Security number, can prevent others from obtaining data that enables them to steal your identity.

Consumers can bring up to five boxes of sensitive documents per vehicle for free shredding services.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ych5qlxu

Vaccination Clinic

A $30 Vaccination Clinic (cash only) for dogs and cats has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St.

Vaccinations available will be Bordetella, Rabies and DA2PPV and city/county license. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier. Micro Chips will be available for $25.

For information, call 368-3527.

Fundraiser

LULAC Scholarship fundraiser has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Los Arcos Ballroom located at 2205 W. Whitney Lane.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8

Big Bend Comic Con

Big Bend Comic Con is bringing special guests and more activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Espino Conference Center on the Sul Ross campus, Alpine.

This year includes an after dark show beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritchey Wine Saloon and Beer Garden on Murphy Avenue, Alpine. The Ritchey show includes a burlesque show by Burlesque on the Rio, out of El Paso, plus comic vendors with more adult-themed content.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as a favorite comic book or fantasy character.

Fan fiction trivia kicks off at 11 a.m. with prizes including The Walking Dead compendium.

Documentary screenings run all day and a special anime viewing runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a drawing competition.

Entrance to all the activities is free with the exception of the face paint booth and the photo booth, which includes a green screen back drop.

A silent auction will be held benefitting Big Bend Comic Con 2020.

For inquires, email comic-con@sulross.edu.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yydk3ldu