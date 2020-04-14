Rapid tests on the way

The good news is rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way but are in short supply.

During Tuesday’s virtual hospital briefing, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said Cepheid testing machines have been ordered and they hope to get them this week or next.

“Those tests are in short supply and if we do get them, our mandate will be to use it for highest of highest risk patients, which is those people that are hospitalized with covid (COVID-19) disease.”

He said the rapid tests wouldn’t be available widely to the public yet until they get enough supplies to be able to test widely. Those needed supplies, Saravanan said, are related to the rapid test cartridge shortage.

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia reported that Ector County has 46 confirmed cases, 516 negative, 69 pending and has tested a total of 631. There have been 23 recoveries, she said and that there are two deaths in Ector County. There have been 3 deaths in Ector County hospitals, but only two of those patients were Ector County residents and the health department only records COVID-19 statistics of Ector County residents. Garcia said contact tracers have reached out to over 600 people.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that MCH has four positive patients in the hospital, three of which are on ventilators in the CCU and one is on another COVID-19 designated floor. He said that there are 15 persons under investigation, two of which are in the CCU and the other 13 are on the other designated floor. Tippin added that they have tested 257 people, 27 have been positive, 206 negatives and 24 are pending.

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that ORMC has tested 119 people, nine have been positive and 107 have been negative and three pending. ORMC has three persons under investigation, she said. One patient was a confirmed positive, but was released on Tuesday night.

Saravanan said that there are specific types of guidance for patients with respiratory systems on ventilators. He said that, patients are turned on their stomach, which opens up more lung volume for air. He said at the time of discharge, there is a rehab that most COVID-19 patients require because of their immobility.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that the two patients infused with COVID-19 convalescent plasma are still in critical condition. Both hospitals reported they were waiting on labs to receive equipment for antibody testing, which could detect antibodies that are produced after a patient has become infected with the virus.

County Commissioner Dale Childers said that the county will give an update on the drive-thru testing at an emergency meeting on Friday.

With a surge still to come, Tippin said that they are looking for more avenues to get protective equipment and that they are trying to make sure patients and staff are protected for when that surge hits. He added that N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, and ventilators are high on the list.

Saravanan said that in addition to supplies is personnel and that those who’ve been furloughed from hospitals may be called at any time to come back to help if there is a surge.

Garcia said that the reason Midland is showing more testing is because of their drive-thru and that she was told they are still following CDC guidelines.

Tippin said that it’s important to know that Ector County has performed appropriate testing and that, “We have seen the test results in the number of positives we have versus the number of negatives and positives in other communities,” he said.

In an email Saravanan said that there is broad information on risk factors at tinyurl.com/w4yd732.

He wrote that for heart disease alone, “Someone with pre-existing heart disease who becomes ill with COVID-19 may suffer a heart attack or develop congestive heart failure. This rapid worsening of cardiovascular health is likely due to a combination of the severe viral illness and its increased demands on the heart (fever causes rapid heart rate, for example), compounded by low oxygen levels due to pneumonia and increased propensity for blood clot information. In addition to the increase in these heart problems, a more unusual condition called myocarditis has also been observed in COVID-19 patients.”