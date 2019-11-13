  • November 13, 2019

Mapping a bit of Odessa’s landscape - Odessa American: Local News

Mapping a bit of Odessa's landscape

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 4:51 pm

Mapping a bit of Odessa’s landscape By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

From day to day and year to year, Ector County goes through vast changes.

New streets are added. Roads are refinished. Land is annexed into city limits.

City of Odessa Geointelligence Division hosted GIS Day — which was aimed to show the public, city officials and other members of the community what the department does — on Wednesday on the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

“It’s a very difficult job for us to keep up with everything, because it does change so much,” said Eddie Landrum, the City of Odessa geographic information officer. “We have good communication with other departments.”

Landrum said a few members of the public came to GIS Day, but he explained that a majority of the spectators were people who work for the city.

One aspect of his job that Landrum takes pride in is the ability to relay those new street additions to first responders. Landrum said there are streets on the City of Odessa website that aren’t on Google Maps.

“Our main thing is taking care of our dispatch,” Landrum said. “We want to make sure they have every new street that’s coming in and that’s throughout the entire county. That’s not just the city of Odessa.”

Landrum said he receives calls from the public that their streets aren’t on Google Maps. He explained that he doesn’t have any control over Google.

He did say the Geointelligence Division has the same information on our maps that Google does, but more up-to-date. Landrum said the importance of keeping constantly evolving maps is for public safety.

“The streets may not be paved yet, but the street is already there,” Landrum said. “We have contractors out there working, putting in water and sewer lines, if they get hurt, the fire department and police department need to know how to get out to these locations. It’s on their maps. It’s on their 911 systems. It’s on their phones. They can find these locations quickly and easily.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

