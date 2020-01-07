Birthright celebrates 35 years

Birthright of Odessa celebrates 35 years of service in the community this month with its annual fundraiser, this year featuring Dove Award winner Matthew West.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at MCM Grande Hotel and FunDome and Event Center

“A lot of people know (about the program),” Birthright of Odessa board member and events chairperson Amy Cravey said. “They see the sign that says Birthright, but they don’t realize we’ve been here for so long and we’ve helped so many moms in the community. We love to tell the story at the event.

“It’s really about being in Odessa for 35 years and celebrating what God has done. The scripture Psalm 126:3 says ‘the Lord has done great things for us and we are filled with joy.’ That’s kind of our theme.”

West, who received the 2018 Dove Award for Songwriter of the Year and has been nominated nine other times, has released five albums of Christian music. His latest album, “Brand New,” will be released on Feb. 14.

Cravey said West’s message fits well with Birthright’s ministry.

“His music is a lot about bringing hope,” she said. “It’s encouraging because his music backs up what we are trying to do. We’re cheerleaders for moms who find themselves in really stressful situations.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring in a recording artist that is a big name so people can enjoy that. He’s going to do an acoustic set, he’s going to tell stories about his songs and it’s going to be a very encouraging night.”

Tickets for the event are available online at www.birthrightodessa.org/events. Individual tickets are $50 each. Sponsorship packages are available at Faith ($500 for four tickets), Hope ($1,000 for a full table of 10 tickets) and Love ($2,500 for a full table and a VIP reception) levels.

Anyone interested in being an event co-sponsor ($5,000) or an event underwriter ($10,000) can call Birthright at (432) 228-3129 for details.

Birthright International, a Toronto-based interdenominational ministry, provides help to women dealing with unplanned pregnancies. According to the organization’s website, Birthright offers loving, confidential, nonjudgmental support to those who are pregnant or think they may be pregnant.

“We not only raise money, but our event is so important because we also have to recruit volunteers,” said Cravey, who began volunteering with the organization 10 years ago. “That’s the only way Birthright is staffed. If we don’t have volunteers, our doors are not open.

“Our volunteers are extremely important. Most of them work office shifts and work as helpers to ladies that come in. We also have people who take care of our baby-donation room, our maternity-clothing room. We have people who take phone calls for us. Our volunteers are almost even more important than raising funds.”

Cravey said Birthright has need for both cash donations and baby-related items.

“We, of course, have bills,” she said. “We have to pay our light bill. We have insurance for which we have to pay. We do need money in the bank. But everything that’s donated, every person that gives us what we call their time, talent or treasure, that’s that much less that we have to worry about.

“We have established things that we do for our clients. If they find out if they’re having a boy or a girl, we can give them a sack of (gender-specific) baby supplies to get them started. We’re going to continue to do that whether people donate items or we go and buy that. We’re going to make sure our clients are taken care of.”

A good example, Cravey said, is handmade items provided by volunteer groups.

“We’ve had people come to our events and realize ‘our group can make baby blankets.’ If they make 50 baby blankets, that’s huge for us,” she said. “That’s 50 moms who get handmade baby blankets for their babies. That’s 50 blankets we don’t buy. That helps us financially just by having people donate their time and efforts to do that.

“There’s so many ways to support Birthright and we just want to get people to our event so they can hear about it and God can put something in their hearts to how they can help.”

Cravey said Birthright, which is located at 2125 E. 42nd St., has seen an increase in clients who have moved to Odessa because of the upswing in oilfield employment opportunities.

“We see over 1,000 clients a year come through our doors,” she said. “We’re seeing more diversity with the clients because they’re coming with husbands or boyfriends to work here. We’ve seen more women who don’t have a support system. They don’t have family here, so they’re really needing someone to just love on them and encourage them. They need a real person to sit in front of.

“It’s important for our ladies to be open and to be there and just be ready to love on the women that come through the door.”