Quick Hits Feb. 20

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

Daughters of the King Dance

The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled the annual Daughters of the King Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The event is free. Girls are invited to bring their dads, grandfather, uncle or other special male in their life.

Register online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wl6qyz6

Dance Clinic

Panther Paws has scheduled a Spring Dance Clinic Saturday at the Permian High School Fieldhouse, 1800 E. 42nd St.

Registration for grades 3rd-8th will be from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; grades kinder-2nd from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pre-K (space is limited) from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Clinic times are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for grades kinder-8th and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pre-k.

Show-off for parents and family will take place at 12:45 p.m.

All dancers will perform at Dance Explosion Feb. 28-29.

Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Concession stand, all items $1.

Registration is $35 at the clinic. Make checks payable to Panther Paws Booster Club or pay by Venmo: @Panther-Paws. No refunds.

About Future Paws, girls in grades pre-k/3- & 4-year-olds must be potty-trained.

For more information, call Jennifer Carrasco at 432-260-0111 or Mylinda Williams at 432-425-0573.