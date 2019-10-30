SBTC lauds sex crime law

Delegates and other leaders of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention left town Wednesday after finishing business in their annual meeting, which was held in Odessa for the first time, including the passage of a resolution thanking the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott for a new law protecting churches from civil liability in disclosing information about sexual predators.

SBTC Communications Director Gary Ledbetter of Grapevine said Wednesday that House Bill 4345 lets churches and their staff members and volunteers give much more than just the dates of employment when answering inquiries about former employees.

“It will keep somebody who was accused of child abuse or sexual abuse from going from church to church,” Ledbetter said.

The resolution says God “abhors violence against the weak and defenseless and calls his people to defend the hurt and oppressed, to stand for justice and to deliver victims of abuse from the hands of their oppressors.”

The law says church officials, “acting in good faith,” are now immune from civil liability for disclosing information that is reasonably believed to be true with respect to allegations that an individual engaged in sexual misconduct, sexually abused or harassed another individual or committed a sexual offense.

Attended by 772 messengers, or delegates, and 257 guests, many of whom stayed at the new Marriott Hotel & Conference Center downtown, the three-day event featured an all-star cast of prominent ministers with a video address by Dr. Paul Chitwood, president of the Richmond, Va.-based International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, and Dr. Adam Greenway, new president of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, among others. The First Baptist Church of Odessa was the host church.

Elected here, the SBTC’s new officers are President Kie Bowman of Austin, Vice President Tony Mathews of Garland and Secretary Frances Garcia of Odessa, widow of the late Rev. Eloy Garcia.

The organization’s annual budget of $28.8 million was approved Tuesday afternoon and its executive board, chaired by the Rev. Danny Forshee of Austin, concluded business Wednesday morning at the Marriott.

Ledbetter said the meeting has been held in West Texas every four years, having been in Amarillo once and Lubbock twice, since the SBTC was formed in 1998, because most of the member churches are east of I-35 and West Texas pastors may develop a sense of isolation.

“I know these pastors are pleased to come to the meeting without driving clear across the state,” Ledbetter said. “It’s a chance for them to come together and remember why it is that we work together in the first place. Pastors in small towns in West Texas sometimes work in isolation and the meeting is a chance for them to make new friendships and hear somebody else preach.

“People seem more excited about us here than they do in East Texas,” he added. “They bent over backwards to help us and we’ve had a warm fellowship.”

Ledbetter was asked why the group gives 55 percent of its undesignated funds to the Southern Baptist Convention each year when it separated from the bigger organization to practice a more conservative doctrine. “We didn’t break off from the SBC,” he said.

“A significant portion of our budget and the design offerings from churches throughout the year go to the SBC for international missions and worldwide causes. Twenty-five percent of our churches are also affiliated with the (SBC-connected) Baptist General Convention of Texas.”

One of the approved resolutions commends the first responders to mass shootings Aug. 31 in Odessa and Aug. 3 El Paso in which “there were numerous acts of heroism and courage, including the selfless placing of law enforcement officers between the shooters and the citizenry,” the measure said.

Another recognizes that church pastors and members may struggle with emotional issues and says that “as ambassadors for Christ we will show compassion, love and empathy toward those who struggle with mental health disorders and oppose the attachment of any stigma to them.”

“People are sometimes hesitant to get help and we counsel them to get help when they need it,” Ledbetter said.

There is a resolution on racial reconciliation and one denouncing the so-called “prosperity Gospel.”

The measure on race says in part that every person “regardless of ethnicity, age or gender possesses full dignity, value and equality.”

Noting that there are almost 400 ethno-linguistic groups in Texas, it says, “We express our love for all people of every ethnicity, condemn prejudice as unworthy of the people of God and an offense to the image of God, condemn any action that is racist in nature or intent and encourage churches to foster an atmosphere of reconciliation among the races.”

The one on the prosperity doctrine, which holds that divine healing and financial wealth are the automatic rights of those who believe in Jesus, says ministers who espouse it “often use their positions as a means for personal gain and luxurious living.

“The prosperity Gospel is the corruption of the Biblical doctrines of suffering and the sovereignty of God, leaving those experiencing suffering in a hopeless state of doubt regarding God’s favor toward them in Christ Jesus,” it says.

First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Byron McWilliams said the meeting was successful from a business as well as a spiritual perspective. “The best part for us was getting to show West Texas hospitality to the rest of Texas,” McWilliams said.

“We had 70 volunteers welcoming and giving guidance, working hard to be great hosts and hostesses and making everyone feel right at home. We were able to show that some of the nicest and best people in Texas live here.”