Quick Hits Nov. 20

Concert

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Honor Choir Concert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hays Elementary, 1101 E. Monahans St.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Community Gathering

RISE Permian Basin has scheduled a Community Gathering from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at four locations: Buice Elementary, 1800 E. 87th St.; Blackshear Elementary (English and Spanish), 501 S. Dixie Blvd.; LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive; EK Downing Elementary (English and Spanish), 1480 N. Knox Ave.

RISE (Recover Inspire Strengthen Endure) has partnered with many community organizations to bring the community resources and information to help promote healing following the Aug. 31 tragedy.

For more information, email carrie.beyer@ectorcountyisd.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/vgx7e99

President's Reception

Odessa College has scheduled a President's Reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OC Spur Building, 201 W. University Blvd. Support the Wrangler Food Pantry by bringing non-perishable food items or toiletries.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rtnbwtv

West Texas Film Festival

The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for Nov. 21-23.

The opening night gala will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd.

Film screenings start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004).

Go online for schedule information and festival passes.

ON THE NET

>> wtxfilmfest.org

Gingerbread Jubilee

Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Gingerbread Jubilee benefiting Special Olympics from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

Sponsorships are available.

For sponsorship or more information, call 432-943-3515.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rjl49kz