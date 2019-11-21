RISE Permian Basin hands out info

For 70-year-old Odessan Aurora Castillo, the RISE Permian Basin presentation gifted her a wealth of information about how to deal with trauma after the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

Castillo walked out of Blackshear Elementary School Thursday night with a handful of informational material for her friends and family.

The 70-year-old Odessan said the mass shooting still lingers as she sees members of her church that were directly impacted by the deceased gunman who killed seven people and injured 25 others.

“I’ve experienced some deaths in the family and this was very educational with all the resources, especially if you are on limited income,” Castillo said. “It was an eye-opener with everything that I read and everything that I saw where we can get extra help.“

Though there was a modest turnout at Blackshear, Laurie Johnson -- the executive director of Nonprofit Management Center and a RISE Permian Basin steering committee member -- said RISE Permian Basin is still in the early stages of development and she continued to say that someone people haven’t processed their feelings from the mass shooting.

Johnson explained RISE Permian Basin is going to be a growing program.

“I thought it went really well and we wanted to do something going into the holidays,” Johnson said. “That’s going to be a challenging time for people.”

The keynote speaker for Thursday’s RISE Permian Basin presentation was licensed counselor K.C. Blackketter talked for nearly 45 minutes about steps to heal after the mass shooting.

Blackketter explained trauma can come from with a big or small event. He said victims can also be directly involved or indirectly involved. Blackketter said it can also be hard for victims to watch or read about the events that took place.

“The trauma of the event and the grief that accompanies that doesn’t just stop,” Blackketter said. “When the funeral is over, you don’t just get over it and go on. It takes a while. You have to process it and for some people processing takes longer than others.

“It’s wonderful that we are doing this for this particular event, but I’m hoping what will grow out of it is a process where we can help people that have trauma year round from different events, because there are always bad things happening along the way.”

Chris Barnhill, the CEO for PermiaCare and a RISE Permian Basin steering committee member, said the organization plans to host more events in the future, but nothing has been set in stone. Barnhill said RISE Permian Basin starting interviewing people for a coordinator.

Participating organizations in RISE Permian Basin include the Ector County Independent School District, PermiaCare, Nonprofit Management Center, Permian Basin Area Foundation, the City of Odessa, Odessa College, Odessa Ministerial Alliance and 211 Permian Basin.

“After Thanksgiving and Christmas, you will probably start seeing more (events) come up,” Barnhill said.