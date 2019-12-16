Odessa Animal Shelter extending foster time around holidays

During the holiday season, the Odessa Animal Shelter is extending one of its programs.

Odessa Animal Shelter allows the opportunity for prospective pet owners to host a pajama party, which allows a spayed or neutered cat or dog to spend at their house.

Ashley Ontiveros, the interim director at Odessa Animal Shelter, said she can up with “Home for the Holidays” that would allow people to foster a cat or a dog for multiple nights from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

“Nobody should be alone on the holidays,” Ontiveros said. “That’s kind of how we see it. It’s one thing for us to come in and work during the holidays, but we get to leave here and they (the animals) don’t.

“Even if someone is willing to take the animals home, just for two days, and bring them back, it gives (the animals) hope.”

Though not every pajama party ends in an adoption, Ontiveros said she notices a change when the animal comes back.

As of Monday afternoon, Ontiveros said the Odessa Animal Shelter has 154 dogs and 25 cats available for adoption. Ontiveros explained there are also 24 puppies.

“We do see a difference,” Ontiveros said about a cat or a dog after a pajama party. “Even a person taking them home for the night, they get a little bit of that social interaction. A lot of animals will come in here scared that they’ve never had that socialization.”

Ontiveros said there are many adoptions that happen around the holidays with a majority of those dogs or cats being adopted for the long haul. She said the most frequent people adopting animals have been couples.

However, Ontiveros also said there are some families that bring back their adoption.

“Toward Christmas, we see a lot of adoptions,” Ontiveros said. “Sometimes in late January or early February, we start to see some come back. It’s not many, but we see some come back. It’s normal that some people take on animals and they don’t realize the actual reality of it.

“We see a lot of adoptions that are actually successful.”