  • December 16, 2019

Odessa Animal Shelter extending foster time around holidays - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa Animal Shelter extending foster time around holidays

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 5:09 pm

Odessa Animal Shelter extending foster time around holidays By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

During the holiday season, the Odessa Animal Shelter is extending one of its programs.

Odessa Animal Shelter allows the opportunity for prospective pet owners to host a pajama party, which allows a spayed or neutered cat or dog to spend at their house.

Ashley Ontiveros, the interim director at Odessa Animal Shelter, said she can up with “Home for the Holidays” that would allow people to foster a cat or a dog for multiple nights from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

“Nobody should be alone on the holidays,” Ontiveros said. “That’s kind of how we see it. It’s one thing for us to come in and work during the holidays, but we get to leave here and they (the animals) don’t.

“Even if someone is willing to take the animals home, just for two days, and bring them back, it gives (the animals) hope.”

Though not every pajama party ends in an adoption, Ontiveros said she notices a change when the animal comes back.

As of Monday afternoon, Ontiveros said the Odessa Animal Shelter has 154 dogs and 25 cats available for adoption. Ontiveros explained there are also 24 puppies.

“We do see a difference,” Ontiveros said about a cat or a dog after a pajama party. “Even a person taking them home for the night, they get a little bit of that social interaction. A lot of animals will come in here scared that they’ve never had that socialization.”

Ontiveros said there are many adoptions that happen around the holidays with a majority of those dogs or cats being adopted for the long haul. She said the most frequent people adopting animals have been couples.

However, Ontiveros also said there are some families that bring back their adoption.

“Toward Christmas, we see a lot of adoptions,” Ontiveros said. “Sometimes in late January or early February, we start to see some come back. It’s not many, but we see some come back. It’s normal that some people take on animals and they don’t realize the actual reality of it.

“We see a lot of adoptions that are actually successful.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Monday, December 16, 2019 5:09 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 46%
Winds: NE at 9mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 27°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 49°/Low 25°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 52°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]