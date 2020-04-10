Second death reported

A second COVID-19 patient on a ventilator has died in Odessa.

During a Friday news conference, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said a coronavirus patient on a ventilator died late Thursday night. Saravanan said the female patient was in her 60s or 70s and had many underlying conditions.

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said that the death will not show on their COVID-19 website because the woman lived in a different county. Garcia clarified that only residents of Ector County will be represented in their numbers.

Garcia said that there are 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ector County, 317 negatives, and 116 are pending. Garcia said 15 have recovered and they have tested a total 462 people. She said 48 percent of confirmed cases have underlying conditions and the average age of confirmed cases is 48-years-old.

Although Garcia gave those numbers during the virtual conference, the website did not update all of those numbers by their 3 p.m. deadline.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that MCH has 22 positives, five in CCU on ventilators and two on another COVID-19 designated floor. He reported 120 negatives with 50 pending results. He reported that MCH has 12 persons under investigation in the hospital and seven are in CCU, five are on another COVID-19 designated floor. Tippin said that the patient under investigation who was in the pediatric unit has gone home.

Saravanan said that ORMC has conducted 110 tests, nine are positive and 77 are negative. They have 24 pending. There are 5 patients in the hospital, 4 under investigation and one confirmed case in the ICU.

During Friday’s presidential coronavirus briefing, medical officials announced that the surge of coronavirus cases wasn’t as substantial as they projected. Saravanan said that “I am optimistic that it will not hit us as hard as we are planning for. That’s always the hope,” he said. He added that in Ector County, citizens heeding medical advice will be reflected in the number of cases seen in Ector County.

Tippin reported that Medical Center Hospital had administered COVID-19 convalescent plasma from a patient who had recovered from the virus to a COVID-19 patient at MCH.

“It’s gonna be really interesting to see how that advances the patient’s care,” he said.

Saravanan said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidance for administering COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

“The single patient emergency,” Saravanan said, “that’s the way in which we can start to apply to the FDA. There is an application process for each specific patient to get that.”

He added that there is a very specific eligibility criteria for plasma donors that can be found on the FDA website.

For specific locations where positive cases may have been, Garcia said that when they are tracing they go off information each case tells them.

When asked if it would be useful to tell the public where COVID-19 positive patients went whether that be parks or grocery stores three to five days before they started showing symptoms, Saravanan said the answer now is no, but that it could change.

“The public health department tracers, the people that are doing contact tracing have the information. The EOC has a map that they can look at where all these cases are going on so they have that information. The question is whether or not that serves any purpose to public health and that’s a decision day to day that those people are making.”

Saravanan referenced a World Health Organization website that debunks COVID-19 related myths at https://tinyurl.com/r4wnxbd and the FDA website with information on COVID-19 convalescent plasma can be located at https://tinyurl.com/tcbn3a6.