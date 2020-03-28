  • March 28, 2020

Hope City Impact set to collect donations for local hospitals

Hope City Impact set to collect donations for local hospitals

>> What: Hope City Impact.

>> Where: Latter Rain Christian School, 305 E. 19th St.

>> When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

>> Hope City Impact website: hopecityimpact.com

>> Hope City Impact Facebook: tinyurl.com/vz496yp

Posted: Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:07 pm

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Cliff DeArmond, the pastor at Hope Alive Church and owner of Cliff’s Food Wagon, spent early Saturday afternoon sanitizing boxes of snacks and cases of water that he plans to distribute to medical professionals.

DeArmond began accepting donations for Hope City Impact, a nonprofit group, that range from medical supplies to snacks, waters and energy drinks.

The donations that DeArmond receives will be divided between Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital.

“West Texas is good at this stuff,” DeArmond said. “We know how to pull together and help each other. We’ve been through highs and lows. I trust West Texans that we will all get together.

“Even if we put a little dent in it, I’ll sleep good at night knowing that we did our part.”

DeArmond’s reason for collecting donations is to assist the men and women in medical facilities taking care of the people in Midland-Odessa area.

Donations will continue to be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Latter Rain Christian School. DeArmond said more drop locations could open throughout the week.

“I feel like this would be a good opportunity that while you are out, if you want to pick up something extra and drop it off, you can do that,” DeArmond said.

One volunteer that help DeArmond on Saturday afternoon is Abby Guerra.

For the last six months, Guerra said she has been volunteering at Hope City Impact. Guerra, the mother of 5-year-old and 6-year-old boys, said the coronavirus pandemic has struck fear in the lives of many people.

“We have to keep living life,” Guerra said. “We can’t act like it’s not going on.”

DeArmond said he has had to become more innovative when it comes to mass on Sundays.

The Hope Alive Church pastor explained this period of time can be good for churches, because it can bring a new experience of going to mass whether it’s online, over the radio or in vehicles.

“Churches are having to find that they have to be innovative right now to stay relevant and stay involved in their church family,” DeArmond said. “That’s as much on the church leadership as it is on the church members. Some church members never thought about going to church online.

“This is a great time for the church. Is it scary? Yes. Is it different? Yes. Everything that we believe is to be done outside of the four walls of our church.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:07 pm.

