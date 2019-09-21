Quick Hits Sept. 21

Little Twirlers

The University of Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Little Twirlers Camp for grades K-8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the UTPB gym.

Participants will perform during halftime at the UTPB football game Sept. 28 at Ratliff Stadium.

Go online to register.

>> utpb.edu/littletwirlers

Art Gala

The Odessa Hispanic Art Association is currently booking for the eighth annual Art Exhibition Gala from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Bank, 618 Texas Ave.

Artists will be able to display and sell their work.

Each artist must set up by 3:30 p.m. or a day before the event.

Deadline is Sept. 23. Registration is required.

The event is free and open to the public.

For rules or more information, call 894-8128 or email martin_5363@netzero.com or marquez.liliana@rocketmail.com.

Fall Festival

MiniMe Boutique & Market Series, 16132 N. Pecan Ave., Gardendale, has scheduled a MEGA Market & Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26.

The event will include the annual cook off competition, trick or treating all day, costume contest, obstacle course, pumpkin painting and carving contests, evening haunted hay rides, sack races and three legged races, live music and tailgating, playground for the kids and charity auction benefitting the Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department.

For more info on participating in the live music or becoming a sponsor, call 432-638-1210.

To sign up for the cook-off competition at www.minimeb.com/cookoff.

Vendors may apply at http://minimemobileboutique.com/apply.

Admission is free.

>> tinyurl.com/yymw9yr9

Softball challenge

First Responders Softball Challenge benefiting the police and fire associations for Odessa and Midland today at Security Bank Ballpark, Rock Hounds Stadium, 5514 Champions Drive, Midland.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Home run derby starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 general admission and children under age 3 are free.

Tournament benefit

Odessa Strong Flag Football Tournament has been scheduled for today at Comanche Trails West Park, 900 S. County Road West.

The event will include 12 teams, going to be an all day event.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., benefiting the victims and families involved in the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy.

Food trucks will be on location.

To join or for more information, call 385-4421.

>> tinyurl.com/y4t45ky6