Life saving classes

Odessa Fire Rescue, Odessa Police Department, The Odessa East Rotary Club, Medical Center Hospital Trauma Service Outreach and the Texas J Regional Advisory Council are offering free Stop the Bleed and Basic CPR classes Oct. 16 and Oct. 28 at the following times and locations.

Oct. 16: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the OPD classroom.

Oct. 28: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at OFR Central Station Classroom.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Participants will not receive a certification in CPR. This is for CPR demonstration and skills practice only.

For more information, call Feliz Abalos at 333-3614.

Go online to register.