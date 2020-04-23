Send a little song for good cheer

Concerts and other live musical performances have temporarily become a thing of the past due to the restrictions from COVID-19.

But a few musicans have been able to come up with a creative solution to perform in front of people while trying to avoid a mass gathering.

Gabriel Lopez and his fiancé Ashley Pankey recently started a performance series with their Singing Truck-A-Grams.

The concept is fairly simple. Lopez and Pankey perform for people outside of their house where they perform a few songs in the bed of their truck while the residents watch from their lawn chairs, a safe distance away.

Lopez, who performs in the group The Texicano Folk Rock Punk in Odessa, attributed the idea from his friends from Colorado who perform in band called The Tejon Street Corner Thieves.

“I have some friends from Colorado and they started doing it with their tour bus and they’ll perform for the fans and I thought that was a pretty good idea,” Lopez said. “Both Ash and I are heavily involved in the local music scene and there’s a lot of people which live music is important to them. They live and breathe for it and it’s been abrutly taken away, that can be detrimental to people’s health and well-being. We thought it was something that we can do to give back to the coummunity and to brighten up their day.”

Typically, a performance is about two to three songs, according to Lopez.

To send in a request, all people have to do is send an email to tfrpmusic@gmail.com, find a mutually convenient time and go from there. People can leave them a tip in their Paypal or Venmo account.

Both musicians play guitar and take requests, playing in their style of “outlaw country” but Lopez said they can also perform a wider range, depending on the household’s requests.

“What we’re doing now with this new project, we’re taking classic country duets as well as other songs that aren’t all the way country and maybe ‘countrify’ them into a duet,” Lopez said. “It’s pretty much both of us playing guitars. We will start adding the washboard once I get mine back from a friend that I loaned it to. It’s pretty simple. We’re working on some kids songs, as well. Most of it will be singing back and forth and some songs where one of us sings and the other does a backup. It just depends on where we go to. There are some songs that we won’t perform for some people.”

While Lopez and Pankey miss playing in front of bigger audiences, he heavily emphasized that the truck-a-gram performances are only for the residents of the house they are performing for and cannot draw heavy crowds in order to avoid social gatherings that have been restricted due to the pandemic.

“The important thing is to make sure we’re still social distancing,” Lopez said. “For a while, I didn’t know how to go about it. I thought about maybe going to the parking lots of H-E-B or Walmart and play for all the people standing in line but then I thougtht that could cause a crowd and that can be a problem. We don’t want any part of having a crowd. We’re limited to just the people at the house we’re going to. We’re encouraging people to not invite their friends. If we get an invite and come over and see that they’ve invited all of their friends, we’re leaving. We’re not trying to promote crowds in any way. This is just a break for indivudal households.”

