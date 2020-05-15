  • May 15, 2020

Volunteers offer up support - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Volunteers offer up support

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Kindness Rocks

    Eli Hartman

    From left, MCHS Volunteers Pamela Andrews, Josie Mediano, and J'Lynn Collins paint kindness rocks at Andrews' home on Thursday afternoon that will end up being gifted to nurses.

View all 4 images in gallery.

Posted: Friday, May 15, 2020 2:34 pm

Volunteers offer up support By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

The coronavirus pandemic has kept the MCHS Volunteers from performing their normal duties at Medical Center Hospital, but it hasn’t kept them from showing their support.

Members of the organization spent this week painting kindness rocks to be distributed among the nurses at MCH during National Nurses Week.

“We needed to do something for our nurses,” said Pamela Andrews, vice president of MCHS Volunteers. “Normally, we do some really big thing, treat them to a meal or a free drink during the day while they’re working at the hospital. Since we can’t be at the hospital, we hadn’t been able to do anything. We thought this is a great way we show them how much we appreciate them ourselves.”

So Andrews hosted a gathering of volunteers to decorate rocks with inspirational quotes and images.

“We got together, our volunteer board, and decided that this is something we really wanted to do,” she said. “We contacted all the volunteers. Most of them are still kind of afraid to get out. We set up tables for social distancing, so whoever shows up can work on a rock.”

Andrews said she was inspired after seeing similar projects on social media. Gracie Sanchez, president of MCHS Volunteers, and fellow board member Josie Mediano helped Andrews get things organized.

Recom of Midland donated a cubic yard of landscaping rocks and Sherwin-Williams Paints contributed five-gallon buckets the group uses to sort the rocks.

And while National Nurses Week has ended, Andrews said the volunteers will continue working on the project for the rest of May.

“We will meet again next week and paint some more,” she said. “The next three Fridays, we’re going to drop off rocks that will have encouraging quotes or some of them will make little ladybugs, just whatever our volunteers want to create. We just want to do that for our nurses.

“There’s 700 nurses at Medical Center. To get 700 done, it’s going to take us a while. We thought we should probably deliver them in shifts, even though this is the end of Nurses Week.”

Andrews has been involved with MCHS Volunteers for four years, serving two years as president of the organization, which has 54 members. Among its other activities, the group is involved in fundraising as well as staffing several positions in the hospital.

“We work the front desk,” Andrews said. “We have sales every three months where they come from all over the state. We make wreaths, as well. We’re in the middle of a wreath-making right now, working on the Fourth of July.

“There’s all kinds of things. We do a lot for the hospital.”

The group also awards scholarships to Junior Volunteers.

“They get, like, $1,000 per semester,” Andrews said. “They have to go through an interview process, they have to have the grades, they have to have their teachers’ recommendations. We give anywhere from $20,000 to $25,000 a year for JV scholarships for those going into the medical field.”

Andrews said anyone wishing to join the volunteers can do so by calling (432) 640-2249.

“The hospital is so wonderful at recognizing us,” Andrews said. “We were on COVID when we had our Volunteer Week, so we couldn’t do anything. When we do that, they’re so great about coming. They have us all together. The CEO comes in and all the doctors come in and talk about how much they appreciate us.”

Posted in on Friday, May 15, 2020 2:34 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain
67°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: SW at 13mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 60°
Windy with strong thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 89°/Low 63°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

sunday

weather
High 89°/Low 65°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]