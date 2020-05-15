Volunteers offer up support

The coronavirus pandemic has kept the MCHS Volunteers from performing their normal duties at Medical Center Hospital, but it hasn’t kept them from showing their support.

Members of the organization spent this week painting kindness rocks to be distributed among the nurses at MCH during National Nurses Week.

“We needed to do something for our nurses,” said Pamela Andrews, vice president of MCHS Volunteers. “Normally, we do some really big thing, treat them to a meal or a free drink during the day while they’re working at the hospital. Since we can’t be at the hospital, we hadn’t been able to do anything. We thought this is a great way we show them how much we appreciate them ourselves.”

So Andrews hosted a gathering of volunteers to decorate rocks with inspirational quotes and images.

“We got together, our volunteer board, and decided that this is something we really wanted to do,” she said. “We contacted all the volunteers. Most of them are still kind of afraid to get out. We set up tables for social distancing, so whoever shows up can work on a rock.”

Andrews said she was inspired after seeing similar projects on social media. Gracie Sanchez, president of MCHS Volunteers, and fellow board member Josie Mediano helped Andrews get things organized.

Recom of Midland donated a cubic yard of landscaping rocks and Sherwin-Williams Paints contributed five-gallon buckets the group uses to sort the rocks.

And while National Nurses Week has ended, Andrews said the volunteers will continue working on the project for the rest of May.

“We will meet again next week and paint some more,” she said. “The next three Fridays, we’re going to drop off rocks that will have encouraging quotes or some of them will make little ladybugs, just whatever our volunteers want to create. We just want to do that for our nurses.

“There’s 700 nurses at Medical Center. To get 700 done, it’s going to take us a while. We thought we should probably deliver them in shifts, even though this is the end of Nurses Week.”

Andrews has been involved with MCHS Volunteers for four years, serving two years as president of the organization, which has 54 members. Among its other activities, the group is involved in fundraising as well as staffing several positions in the hospital.

“We work the front desk,” Andrews said. “We have sales every three months where they come from all over the state. We make wreaths, as well. We’re in the middle of a wreath-making right now, working on the Fourth of July.

“There’s all kinds of things. We do a lot for the hospital.”

The group also awards scholarships to Junior Volunteers.

“They get, like, $1,000 per semester,” Andrews said. “They have to go through an interview process, they have to have the grades, they have to have their teachers’ recommendations. We give anywhere from $20,000 to $25,000 a year for JV scholarships for those going into the medical field.”

Andrews said anyone wishing to join the volunteers can do so by calling (432) 640-2249.

“The hospital is so wonderful at recognizing us,” Andrews said. “We were on COVID when we had our Volunteer Week, so we couldn’t do anything. When we do that, they’re so great about coming. They have us all together. The CEO comes in and all the doctors come in and talk about how much they appreciate us.”