  • May 12, 2020

Squadron salutes essential workers - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 2:38 pm

Squadron salutes essential workers oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE A B-1B Lancer from the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron, located at Dyess Air Force Base, will flyover hospitals in West Texas to salute American heroes, such as medical professionals, first responders, and other essential workers Friday.

The B-1 will flyover hospitals in Amarillo, Lubbock, Odessa, Midland, and Abilene from 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Anyone living in and around the area of these hospitals should see and hear the B-1, but viewers are asked to keep CDC recommended social distance and not gather in public groups to view the flyover.

This flyover has been closely coordinated as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s American Resolve salute to those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and will be done in conjunction with a regularly scheduled test sortie for the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron.

Anyone who captures video or photos of the B-1 flying overhead is encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

Local times are (times are approximate and subject to change based on weather conditions and air traffic control requirements):

>> Odessa Regional: 12:04 p.m.

>> Midland Memorial: 12:07 p.m.

Updates to the flight routes and times will be posted to Dyess Air Force Base’s Facebook page.

The 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron manages, executes, and reports on operational test and evaluation and tactics development and evaluation for B-1 hardware, software and weapons upgrades to maximize combat capabilities prior to fielding to operational units. As part of the 53rd Wing, they support the wing’s mission of providing tactical advantage to the warfighter at the speed of relevance.

Posted in on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 2:38 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

