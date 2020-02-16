MCH unit director always learning

For a decade and a half, Medical Center Hospital Director of Infusion Services and Wound Care Vonda Lucero has been doing her job without fanfare.

But recently, her labors were rewarded with director of the month awarded each December. Despite the name, though, Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley said it’s only given once a year.

Lucero received a plaque, valet parking for the month, a gift card and recognition during a hospital board meeting.

“It’s very humbling because I know so many directors here that deserve it and work so hard. Our acute care floors are really busy, our ED (Emergency Department) and so I know there are so many so it’s very humbling that they selected me, but also very exciting, too,” Lucero said.

“… Because we have inpatient and outpatient and we’re on the first floor, all of us right here together, we have lunches every day and we’re a close-knit group. I think that probably helped. It was kind of our reward. I think we all kind of shared it together that we were able to get that accomplished,” Lucero added.

Infusion services has an inpatient and outpatient clinic side. Outpatients receive all different types of infusions every day. Patients that have the bone infection osteomyelitis or another serious infection but don’t really need to be in the hospital can come in for IV antibiotics before work or at lunch.

“That way they don’t have to stay in the hospital,” Lucero said. “They can kind of get back to a normal life while they’re finishing their treatments.”

“We also do some chemo here. Some people just need regular IV hydration, or maybe if they’re already on chemotherapy at MD Anderson, then we do blood infusions for them like if their white blood cells are low, or if their red blood cells are low. We help them replace that so they can maintain their status quo so they don’t feel as sick. They don’t feel as weak and tired,” Lucero said.

On the wound care side, podiatry clinics are offered twice a week. Monday, Wednesday and Friday are for any type of wound whether it’s traumatic or a surgical site that didn’t heal correctly, venous stasis ulcers, or arterial ulcers.

“It’s a very large spectrum,” Lucero said.

They also have hyperbaric chambers where more oxygen is transmitted to the tissues to help heal you faster.

“… The more oxygen (that goes) to your tissue, the faster you typically heal so we use it not only for chronic wounds to help give them a jump start to help get things going, but we also use it for carbon monoxide poisoning,” Lucero said.

Lucero has been with MCH for 15 years.

“I started out on 4 Central as a telenurse and then spent about eight years working in critical care. My grandmother actually had an ostomy placed. She had diverticulitis and an ostomy. When we came to the hospital, and this has been a while back because I’ve had my CWO for seven years. There wasn’t really anybody here to help educate on ostomy care. The nurses did the best they could. We looked it up and researched as much as we could, but I decided I wanted to go back and get my wound ostomy certification so that’s how I ended up here,” Lucero said.

She went to Emory University for the certified wound ostomy license, did her clinicals at MD Anderson and came back Medical Center.

An Odessa High School graduate, Lucero earned her registered nurse designation at Odessa College and her bachelor of science in nursing and master of nursing administration from Texas Tech University.

At MCH, Lucero oversees 13 nurses and techs in wound care and a four-person mobility team whose sole job is to help patients get up and moving and prevent breakdown and bedsores when patients are acutely ill in the hospital. There are six nurses in infusion services.

Lucero said her staff was wondering when she was going to get the award and said they had been waiting “forever.”

The units she heads have a very low turnover rate, so many of them have been with her for all her little more than five years in wound care.

Although some of the nurses have more experience and have been there longer than she has they are all still “just thirsty for knowledge, so the fact that I have some certifications and I came in with some clinicals from MD Anderson, they really were very accepting,” Lucero said.

Two of the nurses are working toward earning their certified wound ostomy nurse designation and they had to get their bachelor’s degree before they could do that, Lucero said.

She said she first decided on nursing when her father got burned and was in the hospital for three months in Lubbock. The bulk of those who spent time with him were the nurses.

She thinks of her colleagues as family.

“… We have lots of fun together. We all do things together. … They really are like my second family, next to my patients …,” Lucero said.

Even though she’s been recognized, Lucero said she’s not planning to sit on her laurels. She always wants to learn more because things are always changing in healthcare.

“It really is a constant I want to learn more; I want to go back; there’s new treatments out; there’s new techniques out and if I don’t go learn it, who else is going to teach them here in West Texas. I mean we don’t have a lot of exposure to those new and upcoming things that come from the Mayo Clinic. You kind of have to go out and learn that stuff,” Lucero said.

Lucero and her husband, Tim, have four children ranging from age 8 to 23.

Leslie Cherry, an RN and a staff nurse in wound care, said Lucero’s award is well deserved.

“We wanted her to win it last year. We felt like we were robbed because she didn’t get it last year,” Cherry said. “We think she should win it every year.”

She added that what makes Lucero stand out is that they always feel like she has their back no matter what.

That doesn’t mean she lets them slack off.

“… She’s a very big advocate for nursing patient care. She’s not a distant director. She’s here hands-on all the time,” Cherry said.