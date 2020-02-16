  • February 16, 2020

MCH unit director always learning - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH unit director always learning

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Director of the Month

    Ben Powell

    Vonda Lucero sits for her portrait in her office at Medical Center Hospital. Wound Care Unit director Vonda Lucero has been named Medical Center Hospital's Director of the Month, after being nominated by her fellow physicians.

More Information

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:15 am

MCH unit director always learning By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

For a decade and a half, Medical Center Hospital Director of Infusion Services and Wound Care Vonda Lucero has been doing her job without fanfare.

But recently, her labors were rewarded with director of the month awarded each December. Despite the name, though, Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley said it’s only given once a year.

Lucero received a plaque, valet parking for the month, a gift card and recognition during a hospital board meeting.

“It’s very humbling because I know so many directors here that deserve it and work so hard. Our acute care floors are really busy, our ED (Emergency Department) and so I know there are so many so it’s very humbling that they selected me, but also very exciting, too,” Lucero said.

“… Because we have inpatient and outpatient and we’re on the first floor, all of us right here together, we have lunches every day and we’re a close-knit group. I think that probably helped. It was kind of our reward. I think we all kind of shared it together that we were able to get that accomplished,” Lucero added.

Infusion services has an inpatient and outpatient clinic side. Outpatients receive all different types of infusions every day. Patients that have the bone infection osteomyelitis or another serious infection but don’t really need to be in the hospital can come in for IV antibiotics before work or at lunch.

“That way they don’t have to stay in the hospital,” Lucero said. “They can kind of get back to a normal life while they’re finishing their treatments.”

“We also do some chemo here. Some people just need regular IV hydration, or maybe if they’re already on chemotherapy at MD Anderson, then we do blood infusions for them like if their white blood cells are low, or if their red blood cells are low. We help them replace that so they can maintain their status quo so they don’t feel as sick. They don’t feel as weak and tired,” Lucero said.

On the wound care side, podiatry clinics are offered twice a week. Monday, Wednesday and Friday are for any type of wound whether it’s traumatic or a surgical site that didn’t heal correctly, venous stasis ulcers, or arterial ulcers.

“It’s a very large spectrum,” Lucero said.

They also have hyperbaric chambers where more oxygen is transmitted to the tissues to help heal you faster.

“… The more oxygen (that goes) to your tissue, the faster you typically heal so we use it not only for chronic wounds to help give them a jump start to help get things going, but we also use it for carbon monoxide poisoning,” Lucero said.

Lucero has been with MCH for 15 years.

“I started out on 4 Central as a telenurse and then spent about eight years working in critical care. My grandmother actually had an ostomy placed. She had diverticulitis and an ostomy. When we came to the hospital, and this has been a while back because I’ve had my CWO for seven years. There wasn’t really anybody here to help educate on ostomy care. The nurses did the best they could. We looked it up and researched as much as we could, but I decided I wanted to go back and get my wound ostomy certification so that’s how I ended up here,” Lucero said.

She went to Emory University for the certified wound ostomy license, did her clinicals at MD Anderson and came back Medical Center.

An Odessa High School graduate, Lucero earned her registered nurse designation at Odessa College and her bachelor of science in nursing and master of nursing administration from Texas Tech University.

At MCH, Lucero oversees 13 nurses and techs in wound care and a four-person mobility team whose sole job is to help patients get up and moving and prevent breakdown and bedsores when patients are acutely ill in the hospital. There are six nurses in infusion services.

Lucero said her staff was wondering when she was going to get the award and said they had been waiting “forever.”

The units she heads have a very low turnover rate, so many of them have been with her for all her little more than five years in wound care.

Although some of the nurses have more experience and have been there longer than she has they are all still “just thirsty for knowledge, so the fact that I have some certifications and I came in with some clinicals from MD Anderson, they really were very accepting,” Lucero said.

Two of the nurses are working toward earning their certified wound ostomy nurse designation and they had to get their bachelor’s degree before they could do that, Lucero said.

She said she first decided on nursing when her father got burned and was in the hospital for three months in Lubbock. The bulk of those who spent time with him were the nurses.

She thinks of her colleagues as family.

“… We have lots of fun together. We all do things together. … They really are like my second family, next to my patients …,” Lucero said.

Even though she’s been recognized, Lucero said she’s not planning to sit on her laurels. She always wants to learn more because things are always changing in healthcare.

“It really is a constant I want to learn more; I want to go back; there’s new treatments out; there’s new techniques out and if I don’t go learn it, who else is going to teach them here in West Texas. I mean we don’t have a lot of exposure to those new and upcoming things that come from the Mayo Clinic. You kind of have to go out and learn that stuff,” Lucero said.

Lucero and her husband, Tim, have four children ranging from age 8 to 23.

Leslie Cherry, an RN and a staff nurse in wound care, said Lucero’s award is well deserved.

“We wanted her to win it last year. We felt like we were robbed because she didn’t get it last year,” Cherry said. “We think she should win it every year.”

She added that what makes Lucero stand out is that they always feel like she has their back no matter what.

That doesn’t mean she lets them slack off.

“… She’s a very big advocate for nursing patient care. She’s not a distant director. She’s here hands-on all the time,” Cherry said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: SW at 5mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 48°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]