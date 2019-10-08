Council approves zoning requests

Odessa City Council unanimously approved various zoning requests during a 10 a.m. meeting Tuesday.

The residential and retail zoning requests were made by Temple Baptist Church and Maverick Engineering on about 65 acres of land located northeast of the intersection of Highway 191 and Billy Hext Road.

Board packet information on the agenda item states the purpose of the request was to align zoning with the new master plan in that area by adding new neighborhoods and a diverse range for housing.

The approved zoning requests intend to facilitate the development of multi-family residential and townhome housing. Retail zoning would include support services in that area.

The Odessa Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval to the proposed changes prior to the first approval by council members.