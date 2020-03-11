City passes first SOB approval, SWOP disapproves

After the City Council passed the first approval to amend a current Sexual Oriented Business ordinance, some express doubts of the City’s intentions for a rule regarding SOB employee permits.

The proposed change suggests that if an employee of an Odessa SOB has an overdue balance on a utility bill during the time they are trying to apply or reapply for a SOB permit, then they would be denied that permit to work.

City Council passed the first approval to amend a Sexually Oriented Business ordinance in a 4-2 vote Tuesday night that would tighten restrictions on requirements for sexually oriented businesses and SOB employees. District 1 council member Malcolm Hamilton was not in attendance. Mayor Turner voted on the decision.

Alex Andrews, 53, is the cofounder of Sex Workers Outreach Project Behind Bars and is a board member of SWOP-USA. Andrews said that she’s never heard of any ordinance like this and that, “This is targeted harassment for people who are engaged in the adult business. This is harmful because they could be denied the ability to work because they are late on a random bill and not able to register in order to comply with local regulations.”

She said that this is targeted harassment of sex workers under the guise of sex trafficking.

“They’re putting them at risk for not having the ability to earn a living, to pay their water bill and to feed their family,” Andrews said.

She said that the chances of local government getting anyone to report being a victim would lessen based on this kind of ordinance. It lets you know right away that the city government, and “City council is not an ally who is going to help you if you are in an exploitative situation.”

During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Senior Assistant City Attorney Dan Jones stood at the podium addressing council and explained the ordinance. He explained that the ordinance will change multiple things. The ordinance would enforce that SOB’s have to increase their current 600 feet to 1,500 feet from churches, schools and residential property lines. It would also require SOB’s to have human trafficking signs in Spanish. They are already required to have them in English.

The ordinance also includes a rule regarding those employed in SOB’s. Jones explained in an interview that if an employee of an Odessa SOB has an overdue balance on a utility bill during the time they are trying to apply or reapply for a permit, then they would be denied. This ordinance is only regarding employees who have Odessa permits and utility bills and work in Odessa SOB’s like Jaguars Odessa.

At-Large council member Peggy Dean disagreed with the amendment saying, “I understand what we’re trying to do, but I think that’s very far reaching. If everybody that had ever had a late water bill lost their job, we’d have a lot of unemployed people here.”

Jones said that the utility rule serves a purpose and has to deal with human trafficking saying,

“That purpose is simply record keeping and personal qualification requirements,” he said. “In other words if an entertainer or non-entertainer has a water connection with Odessa then we will know that he or she is not a minor, because a 16-year-old can’t come to our billing collections and hook up a water sewer connection.”

He said one of the reasons the city attorney’s office put the rule in the ordinance is because it lets them know that minors are not dancing or being trafficked.

Jones said that most of the young women and men that travel to Odessa have no real ties to the city.

“Most of them don’t live here. They usually come in and they live somewhere else and they travel. They come and dance. Do whatever they do and that’s the same thing with non-entertainers as well.”

Jones said that it all comes down to health and public safety.

District 4 council member Tom Sprawls agreed with Dean and said that the rule didn’t seem like it needed to be in the ordinance.

District 3 council member Detra White said she’s not opposed to the rule and District 2 council member Dewey Bryant relayed Jones’s explanation saying that it’s another means of identifying someone that must be over the age of 19 in order to have that water bill in their name.

Dean responded saying that, “It’s not a requirement to have a water bill.”

White said that if anyone who is trying to receive a permit for a business type practice has an unpaid debt with the city then she thinks it’s a reasonable expectation that they pay that debt before receiving any additional services.

Dean said that she didn’t believe that the city checks the water bill of everyone who comes in for various permits.

City Manager Michael Marerro answered that the city does not check water bills before issuing various permits.

Dean said that “We’re specifically doing it in this instance. And I’m not approving of the business but it’s not my right to be punitive towards somebody else.”

Jones said that he understood where it seemed over-reaching, “but at the same time,” he said, we’re doing this so there’s no human trafficking.”

Sprawls said that he thought the rule would just be one more thing for city employees to have to do.

“I don’t see how this is going to stop any trafficking,” he said.

Jones told the council that if they wanted him to remove that paragraph then he would. Bryant moved for approval as written.

Bryant, White, District 5 council member Mari Willis and Mayor Turner approved the amendment while Dean and Sprawls opposed.

Jones said via email that the second and final approval of the SOB ordinance will go into the March 24th City Council meeting consent agenda and if a council member wants to pull it from the consent agenda and discuss it further, then they can do so.