RISE Permian Basin ready to bring community together

Recover Inspire Strengthen Endure Permian Basin is hosting multiple community gatherings to help bring families resources and information following the mass shooting from Aug. 31.

RISE Permian Basin has scheduled gathers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 21. The various locations include the north side at Buice Elementary, south side at Blackshear Elementary, east side at LBJ Elementary and west side Downing Elementary.

Participating organizations for RISE Permian Basin are Ector County Independent School District, Permiacare, Nonprofit Management Center, Permian Basin Area Foundation, Midland Health and Senior Services, Ector County District Attorney's Office, City of Odessa, American Red Cross, Odessa Ministerial Alliance, Midland Independent School District, Healthy Minds, 211 Permian Basin, Texas Department of Public Safety and Odessa College.

If anyone has questions or want more information, contact Carrie Beyer at carrie.beyer@ectorcountyisd.org.