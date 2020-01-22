  • January 22, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 22 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Jan. 22

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 6:30 am

Fundraiser

Birthright of Odessa will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a special evening featuring Matthew West from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at MCM Grandé Hotel and FUNDome, 6201 E. Business I-20.

General admission is $50 and Faith Sponsorship is $500 for four tickets.

For event co-sponsor or event underwriter information, call 228-3129.

ON THE NET

>> birthrightodessa.org or tinyurl.com/wqqycxd

 

Lecture Series

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series, “Text and Technology,” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The lecture will be led by the Rev. Joe Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian Church, on how new technologies in the Western world impacted the production of religious texts and shaped the religious communities to which they belong.

Admission is free.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

 

Nominate a Girl of Merit

Girls of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others are open.

Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others.

Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y9advg62

Audition

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Resident String Quartet has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II on Feb. 24 location tba.

Application deadline is Feb. 10.

Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance. Masters degree preferred.

For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.

Go online for application details.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9

Posted in on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 6:30 am.

