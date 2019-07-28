  • July 28, 2019

Odessa Taekwondo students win world championship - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa Taekwondo students win world championship

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 4:11 pm

Odessa Taekwondo students win world championship By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two Odessans brought home gold medals during the 50th anniversary of the ATA World Championships in Little Rock.

Jayden Natividad, 16, and Braxten Rice, 13, are both third-degree black belts who began attending Sr. Master Laura Zant’s ATA Martial Arts in Odessa at the age of four. The pair competed as a synchronized team earlier this month and proved to be an unstoppable force.

“During competition we get judged on our form and we do our form together, whether that’s a kick combo, flip or hand combo it has to be together,” Jayden said.

Jayden said the complexity of their routine helped them stand out against the two other teams.

“One of the teams only did open-hand form, no weapons, just hand combos, flips and kicks,” Braxten’s mother, Jamaica Rice, said. “The other team did all weapon using a single bow staff. Braxten and Jayden combined the two and did the first half open hand, no weapon, and the second half using double bow.”

Zant said aside from the technical aspects of their routine, there was a distinct height difference of about a foot between the two Odessa boys that required them to pay more attention to timing landings without looking at each other.

“They’ve worked for about two years for this and they practiced countless hours,” she said. “They were both very committed.”

Braxten said the experience has taught him that “it’s not so much about the Taekwondo moves as it is about what it teaches you.”

He said the values he learned at the ATA studio showed him how to be a leader, defend himself and not be a bystander to bullying.

“It takes a lot of time to get where we are,” he said. “It’s taken me eight years to get to a third-degree black belt.”

He said Taekwondo is not just for the athletically gifted but anyone willing to set a goal and race toward it.

Posted in on Friday, July 26, 2019 4:11 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 73°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]