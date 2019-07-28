Odessa Taekwondo students win world championship

Two Odessans brought home gold medals during the 50th anniversary of the ATA World Championships in Little Rock.

Jayden Natividad, 16, and Braxten Rice, 13, are both third-degree black belts who began attending Sr. Master Laura Zant’s ATA Martial Arts in Odessa at the age of four. The pair competed as a synchronized team earlier this month and proved to be an unstoppable force.

“During competition we get judged on our form and we do our form together, whether that’s a kick combo, flip or hand combo it has to be together,” Jayden said.

Jayden said the complexity of their routine helped them stand out against the two other teams.

“One of the teams only did open-hand form, no weapons, just hand combos, flips and kicks,” Braxten’s mother, Jamaica Rice, said. “The other team did all weapon using a single bow staff. Braxten and Jayden combined the two and did the first half open hand, no weapon, and the second half using double bow.”

Zant said aside from the technical aspects of their routine, there was a distinct height difference of about a foot between the two Odessa boys that required them to pay more attention to timing landings without looking at each other.

“They’ve worked for about two years for this and they practiced countless hours,” she said. “They were both very committed.”

Braxten said the experience has taught him that “it’s not so much about the Taekwondo moves as it is about what it teaches you.”

He said the values he learned at the ATA studio showed him how to be a leader, defend himself and not be a bystander to bullying.

“It takes a lot of time to get where we are,” he said. “It’s taken me eight years to get to a third-degree black belt.”

He said Taekwondo is not just for the athletically gifted but anyone willing to set a goal and race toward it.