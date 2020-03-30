  • March 30, 2020

Basin PBS launches new on-air, online educational programs - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Basin PBS launches new on-air, online educational programs

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 30, 2020 6:06 pm

Basin PBS launches new on-air, online educational programs oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Basin PBS announced Monday a new daytime lineup of curriculum-based television programs supporting At-Home Learning for Permian Basin students.

The new lineup will begin from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6 to better serve pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students, who are currently in at-home learning situations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures, a news release said.

The programs such as; Cyberchase, History Detectives and American Experience are all aligned with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards.

The new weekday At-Home Learning television schedule will be supplemented on the Basin PBS website by digital learning content with fresh weekly curated educational resources for each grade level. Parents, teachers and students of prekindergarten through second graders will also be able to find educational resources to download and print out — all from the PBS LearningMedia collection. PBS LearningMedia is always available and free to everyone, the release said.

The weekday television lineup will be segmented by grade level groups:

>> 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Program for kids in pre-kindergarten to third grade.

>> 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Fourth through eighth graders.

>> 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Ninth through 12th graders.

The change comes in collaboration with Ector County ISD.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership. It is an Ector County ISD obligation to provide a quality education to all students and provide as many resources for learning as possible. PBS educational programming is an amazing resource for our students and parents, especially during this time where at home learning is needed. We are grateful for the support of Basin PBS and look forward to continued partnership opportunities,” ECISD Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne said.

Posted in on Monday, March 30, 2020 6:06 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
74°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: W at 18mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 48°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 77°/Low 56°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 78°/Low 57°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]