Basin PBS launches new on-air, online educational programs

Basin PBS announced Monday a new daytime lineup of curriculum-based television programs supporting At-Home Learning for Permian Basin students.

The new lineup will begin from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6 to better serve pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students, who are currently in at-home learning situations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures, a news release said.

The programs such as; Cyberchase, History Detectives and American Experience are all aligned with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards.

The new weekday At-Home Learning television schedule will be supplemented on the Basin PBS website by digital learning content with fresh weekly curated educational resources for each grade level. Parents, teachers and students of prekindergarten through second graders will also be able to find educational resources to download and print out — all from the PBS LearningMedia collection. PBS LearningMedia is always available and free to everyone, the release said.

The weekday television lineup will be segmented by grade level groups:

>> 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Program for kids in pre-kindergarten to third grade.

>> 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Fourth through eighth graders.

>> 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Ninth through 12th graders.

The change comes in collaboration with Ector County ISD.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership. It is an Ector County ISD obligation to provide a quality education to all students and provide as many resources for learning as possible. PBS educational programming is an amazing resource for our students and parents, especially during this time where at home learning is needed. We are grateful for the support of Basin PBS and look forward to continued partnership opportunities,” ECISD Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne said.