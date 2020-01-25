  • January 25, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 25 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Jan. 25

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 5:45 am

Odessa American

Empty Bowls

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the 20th anniversary Empty Bowls 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Entry is $15 per person, and choice of bowl and free soup and tasty treats.

For information, call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org.

ON THE NET

>> wtxfoodbank.org

 

Souper Bowl of Caring

Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas have scheduled the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Feb. 2.

Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn and dried beans.

These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually.

ON THE NET

>> unitedtexas.com

 

Shrimp Boil

The H.A. McFarland Lodge has scheduled its third annual Shrimp Boil fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 6 at the Odessa Shrine Club, 301 N. Tom Green Ave.

Entertainment will be provided by the Wagon Aces Band. Prize drawings will take place throughout the evening.

Tickets are $20 includes meal for one and one prize entry drawing for $500, $300, $200, or $100 academy gift cards.

Tickets for door prizes will be sold at the event. Call 363-4808 or 337-2781 or email dustylpiper@gmail.com.

