Salons, Barbershops to open Friday

Help is on the way for those who need a haircut.

During Tuesday’s hospital briefing, Mayor David Turner said that one of the changes to the Governor’s order is that salons and barbershops can open Friday with social distancing restrictions. Governor Greg Abbott also said during his news conference that on May 18, gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 25 percent capacity.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton reported that out of 1,387 tests, Ector County has had 85 positive cases, 1,233 negative cases, 69 pending, 60 are recovered and there have been four deaths.

At the drive thru-testing, Shelton said they have received 163 calls for screening and tested 39 in total. Twenty-seven tests came back negative, one has been positive and 11 are pending.

Shelton said there were 13 people tested at the drive-thru on Tuesday.

He added that the National Guard tested around 84 people on Saturday and, “the results have not been received at this time,” he said.

He said that people who feel they need to be tested can call the drive-thru number for screening at 432-703-5481.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that out of 768 tests, 54 have been positive, four of those are in the hospital and one is on a ventilator. He said that 700 tests have come back negative with 14 tests pending.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that no patient interaction had occurred with the MCH housekeeper who tested positive for the virus because they cleaned the rooms after people left them.

Timmons said that they are watching 35 people potentially exposed.

“Those are just other staff, people that ride to work with this individual, that have eaten lunch with them, those types of things.”

She said that MCH will be testing one of those people who reported having a symptom.

She also stressed that people coming into the building should bring a mask to wear as MCH opens up more. She added that those who have recovered from the coronavirus and have been at least 14 days symptom-free want to donate plasma, then they can call 432-640-2607.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of 315 tests, 14 have been positive, 296 have been negative and five are pending. She said that no patients are in the hospital.

The City of Odessa Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez reported that the Fire Marshal’s division and the Odessa Police Department have cited 10 different businesses in total for COVID-19 related incidents.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan referenced people protesting during the pandemic in his daily update and said that, “Going out there and getting the disease is not considered protest. We understand that you have an opinion and you want your opinion to be heard, but remember, going out there, getting yourself sick or getting someone else sick is not the definition of a protest. Keep that in mind even if you are out and you need to be heard. Be careful not to get other people sick and be careful not to get yourself sick as well. We will have to take care of you either way,” he said.

He also said that those with COVID-19 become more vulnerable to other infections if they are sick and could risk co-infections with other illnesses such as strep throat or the flu. He referenced a website at https://tinyurl.com/ybtengdm which has a self-checker that helps people walk through their symptoms. He said that the website also gives information on the different tests including the PCR which is the swab test and the antibody test which identifies if people have been exposed to the virus in the past. There is also a list of testing sites on the website.