Mayor waiting on mask mandate

As Gov. Greg Abbott pauses the reopening of the state due to an increase in cases, Odessa Mayor David Turner said during a phone interview Thursday that there may be an emergency meeting Monday regarding a mask mandate, but that the decision is still up in the air.

“I’m waiting for a couple of mayors to get back with me. We talked and they’re gonna get back with some information,” he said adding that if there was an emergency meeting, he wanted to make sure everyone involved would be in town for it.

The City Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez wrote in an email that the free testing held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sherwood Park will not require pre-registration. She wrote that people should show up early, wear a mask, bring an ID to verify identity and that those conducting tests could test people as young as three and up if the child is cooperative.

Sanchez added in a text later in the day that pre-registration is being considered for future testing events in order to maintain efficiency, but that no decision has been made yet.

Those unable to attend the free testing have the option of paying for a PCR test at one of Medical Center Hospital’s urgent cares.

Chris Tovar, the Divisional Director for MCH Urgent Cares, said that the urgent care patients can co-pay with their insurance or self-pay, “and it’s $100 up front and we just bill on the back end,” he said adding that self-pay tests can be closer to $400.

“I wish I could say that I can do it for free…but unfortunately to be able to go that route is unfeasible,” he said.

Tovar also said that the reason that RTPCR tests are sometimes taking up to a week for results is due to the high capacity of them being conducted.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people needed to meet different qualifications to get a test, but Tovar said that now, “anybody that wants a test can get a test.”

“At my urgent care, before we were kind of keeping it to specific areas that were higher risk areas…but when the community opened up of course parties are happening, barbecues, funerals, a lot of different things so people are being exposed at a much higher rate,” adding that the criteria for travel isn’t used anymore because the virus is in the community.

“The urgent cares for medical center have kind of just been allowing people to walk into my clinic,” he said adding that on Wednesday the 42nd Street urgent care saw 93 patients.

“We want people to feel comfortable, so giving people the opportunity to do our test which is the RTPCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), I think it keeps the community in a safer mindset that somebody can test them regardless if they’re asymptomatic,” he said adding that they try to steer people with severe symptoms, “to go to the ER because there might be other things…they might need.

He said that the clinics still have to be mindful of exposure so they are making an effort to practice safe precautions like wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing. Those things are very key to these environments with an influx of patients wanting tests, he said

“Is it perfect, no,” he said, “but is it safe, Yes because we’re not piling everybody up in a confined area and we try to keep everybody with the understanding that for their protection, for their safety, wearing a mask is mandatory now so anybody coming into my 42nd (street) clinic has to have a mask.”

A Thursday Ector County health Department press release detailed that 734 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. The health department detailed that 480 are confirmed tests and 254 are probable positive tests most of which the county previously reported are from those who tested positive from the antigen test that is 100 percent accurate if positive. The press release also showed that 262 patients have recovered from the virus and 947 tests are pending.

The health department also added that although they, “understand the importance of sharing information with our community,” they will only be updating the statistics on the website Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays due to the increase in cases. They added that the decision was, “not made lightly,” and that “the health department’s Facebook page will have different information added several times a day.”

A Thursday MCH press release detailed that 259 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and 21 of them are in the hospital which is the highest total they’ve had since March. Fourteen of those patients are on the seven central designated floor which has 30 beds available. Seven patients are in the CCU and three of them are on ventilators. MCH reported that they have 20 CCU beds available.

The release detailed that there are no persons under investigation in the hospital and 454 tests are pending.

CBS7 reported that the seventh Focused Care at Crane nursing home resident died from COVID-19 related complications on Thursday. Thirty-four residents have tested positive at Focused Care at Crane, 15 have recovered, 8 residents on COVID unit and 2 more residents were reportedly cleared to step down from the COVID unit. CBS7 reached out to the Crane facility because the breakdown didn’t add up to 34 and they did not get back to CBS7 by press time.