‘O is for Oil’ now available

Although Adrian Vega has written many books highlighting the adventures of El Super Lector (Super Reader), his most recent, “O is for Oil” highlights the attractions and originality of Odessa and West Texas.

It will be part of the POWER Bag initiative, which launched in January of this year. POWER stands for the Power of Words and Early Reading. The bags are given to parents of all newborns at Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center and include a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention milestone moments book, a CDC age-level baby book, a Scholastic book, baby toy keys, a baby bib, articles, a magnet and website for information about additional resources.

The purpose of the initiative is to encourage the community to read, speak and interact with children, as frequently as possible, beginning at birth. About 5,000 babies are born each year at both hospitals.

Research has shown that there is a major word gap in words spoken and the types of messages conveyed between children born into poverty and children born into working-class or professional families, a news release said.

Data from 2019 from ECISD indicates that 57 percent of kindergarteners who attended prekindergarten were not kindergarten-ready, and that 65 percent of the kindergarteners who did not attend pre-kinderarten were not kindergarten-ready.

Vega is the executive director of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin. “O is for Oil” was published by Mascot Books and comes in hard cover and is available locally at the Ellen Noel Art Museum and the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

E in the book is for the museum and M is for Marriott. It is illustrated by Agus Prajogo, a freelance children’s book illustrator. Vega said he narrowed the illustrators down from about 15 candidates. He has never met Prajogo.

“ (I) ultimately felt that Agus Prajogo really did a great job of illustrating or capturing our community,” Vega said. “Throughout the process, they (the publishers) would check with me and say do you approve this or how’s this go. I think they did a phenomenal job,” Vega said.

“ Basically the way that it worked was … when I sent them I sent them the manuscript, I sent them images per page that represented that element and then they took the manuscript and then the artist did renderings, their interpretation of the images that I’d sent,” Vega said.

He said he ran what image would go with which letter it was by just being in the community and running it by some people on the POWER Bag committee.

“ There were, I’ll be honest with you, there were some letters that I was just stumped thinking OK in our community what represents what, so it was through having conversations with others (that he decided what made sense),” Vega said.

There were also letters where too many things came to mind.

But the back of the book says it captures the “heart and spirit of this great community through well-known images, places and activities. From art, nature, culture, education and energy see what makes Odessa and West Texas a great place to live!”

The process of creating the book began in August or September of 2019. The target date for release was May 2, which was going to be the Books of the Basin festival. The hope was to have a panel discussion about the POWER bag and reinforce and spread the word about early literacy. There also would have been a book signing.

“ What this represents for us a community is one thing, but really the purpose is to reinforce or drive that message of early literacy in our community because not only is it an alphabet book, but the fact that every baby born at the hospitals will get one. One of their first books given to them through that POWER bag is going to be about our community in different images,” Vega said.

Now that the book is in physical form, Vega said he is excited.

“… I’m proud of it from the standpoint of I think it’s a great representation of our community. I think it’s an example of community pride and the whole idea behind it was to highlight what makes our community great. It’s not just the images, but as the back of the book says it’s all of these things that kind of represent our community spirit and ultimately what makes West Texas and Odessa a great place to live,” Vega said.

Director of Marketing and Community Relations at ORMC Madison Tate said the book is nice gift for new parents.

“ I think it’s a great addition and final touch to all the resources the POWER bag offers to parents. The fact that it combines learning with Odessa’s history and culture is a fun way for parents and children to practice literacy and teach them about the community they call home,” Tate said in a text message.

Sondra Eoff, who co-owns the Marriott with her husband, Toby, said the book is now for sale in the hotel gift shop. She added that they were excited to partner with XTO Energy to fund the printing of the books.

They are very pleased with the final product.

“ I love the collaboration with the Odessa entities and it’s able to teach young Odessans about all there is to offer in Odessa,” Eoff said.

The Education Partnership of the Permian Basin is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting and improving the quality of education throughout the Permian Basin from cradle to career. Proceeds will go to the POWER Bags/POWER Initiative.