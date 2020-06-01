Memorial to honor mass shooting victims

Odessa is taking a step forward in the process of creating a memorial to honor those who were affected by the mass shooting last Aug. 31 that left seven people dead and 25 others wounded.

On Monday, Odessa Arts announced that a selection committee has formed to choose an artist for the memorial, which is set to be installed at Memorial Gardens on 42nd street.

The selection committee members include: Mayor David Turner, Renee Earls, CEO of Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Odessa Public Art Committee member Richard Gillham, Odessa Arts development director Cindy Graham, John Jameson of United Grocery Stores, City Manager Michael Marrero, Young Professionals of Odessa’s Ryan Paton, director of parks and recreation Steve Patton, Odessa Public Art committee member Lorraine Perryman and eight representatives of victims and their families.

Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham, who is also on the selection committee, says the memorial project has been on-going since the end of last year. He said he met with the mayor about finding a place for the memorial and an artist to create it to remember the victims and their families.

“We spent a few months not only talking to community stake holders but also to some of the victims and the families to see who would be interested in what feelings the community had about having an art piece in the city. We went through a selection process by interview and request and put together a selection committee.”

He said 138 artists from across the United States have applied for the commission.

Ham says the next task is for the selection committee is to narrow that list down to three finalists.

The selected artist and design will be announced sometime in August.

“We’re going to look at each application,” Ham said. “Basically, just like with anything else, we treat this like it’s a job application for the artists. We want to know what their previous work looked like so we’re asking for images that they’ve already worked on.”

Ham says the committee aims to have the three finalists by the end of June at the latest.

“I try to give each finalist six weeks to come up with a proposal,” Ham said. “The worst thing that we can do is rush this project because it’s very sensitive and very important so I want to make sure that the artists have ample time to really think and craft something that’s just very important.”

Once it’s down to three finalists, they will put together a proposal that addresses the specific site.

But with COVID-19 still disrupting travel for some people, Ham says some things might have to be done in a virtual setting, just in case.

“At the moment, we’re going to go ahead and narrow it down to our finalists and maybe by then, things might be OK for people to travel and if it’s not, then we’ll have to do something like a virtual tour where we send the finalists a video of the space and maybe do some zoom meetings,” Ham said.

The budget for the commission is $300,000 and will be paid for with a combination of hotel occupancy tax and private donations.

“We think that this is something that the people are going to want to commit to in order to help with the healing process and with the grieving and just reflecting and contemplation,” Ham said. “I think people are going to want to help us put something out there in to the community that will aide with the healing process.”

Among the things that the committee will be looking for from the finalists includes their ability to work with a community that’s dealing with a sensitive subject matter as well as whether or not they’ve completed another project with a similar budget.

According to Ham, finding a location for the memorial was not easy. There were multiple crime scenes on Aug. 31 as the gunman, Seth Ator, who was killed by police following the horrific shootings, drove all over Odessa randomly shooting people.

“We didn’t want to put something in front of a very specific place because then it puts more importance on one location than another and also, Memorial Gardens is where the city normally has a 9-11 memorial,” Ham said. “It’s also where people gather for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It seemed like a natural fit because it’s also very visible from 42nd street and there’s a parking lot where you can pull in and be a part of the surroundings.”

As far as the completion of the memorial itself, that still up in the air.

“We want to make sure that we have funding in place before we break ground,” Ham said. “In my mind, the fundraising aspect will be a lot easier once we have a concept to present to the community. It’s hard to wrap your head around something if you don’t know what it’s going to look like. That’s going to be the important part in August when we have a final proposal and be able to go out into the community and ask for contributions for this.”

Community members who wish to make a donation can call the Odessa Arts office at 432-337-1492 or visit odessaarts.org.