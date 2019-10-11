Bands of America West Texas Regional Championship has been scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium, 801 TX-250-LOOP S, Midland.

Odessa High School goes on at 9:15 a.m. and Permian High School at 3:45 p.m.

First performing finalist band is set for 7:45 p.m. Finale presentation of awards is set for 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $31 for a day pass, $21 for prelims or $21 for finals. Discounts are offered for students, military, and seniors (65+) on-site at the box office only.

There is a $5 charge for parking at this event.