  • October 11, 2019

Bands of America - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Bands of America

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 1:15 am

Bands of America Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Bands of America West Texas Regional Championship has been scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium, 801 TX-250-LOOP S, Midland.

Odessa High School goes on at 9:15 a.m. and Permian High School at 3:45 p.m.

First performing finalist band is set for 7:45 p.m. Finale presentation of awards is set for 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $31 for a day pass, $21 for prelims or $21 for finals. Discounts are offered for students, military, and seniors (65+) on-site at the box office only.

There is a $5 charge for parking at this event.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, October 11, 2019 1:15 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear/Wind
52°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: NE at 25mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 41°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 39°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 49°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]