  • July 31, 2019

Summer season coming to close - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Summer season coming to close

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go

End of summer pool events

What: Pool party.

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Woodson Aquatic Center.

Other: Stay later for the dive-in movie. Event will end before 11 p.m.

Cost:

Up to 11 months old – free.

Age 1 to 18 years old - $2.50 per child.

Age 19 to 64 years old - $4 per adult.

Age 65 or older – free.

What: Pet Splash.

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Sherwood Park Aquatic Center.

Cost: Free.

For more information contact Odessa’s parks and recreation at 432-368-3548.

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:41 pm

Summer season coming to close oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

All city pools and aquatic centers will close for the season beginning Sunday, except for the McKinney Park Sprayground.

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has announced two upcoming events for those seeking to get in one last swim before the end of the summer season.

A pool party is scheduled for Thursday and will include “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” as a dive-in featured film. Cost to attend the pool party and watch the animated film screening is included with the cost of admission to the Woodson Aquatic Center.

The final summer event on Sunday invites residents to bring their dogs to the annual Pet Splash at the Sherwood Park Aquatic Center.

Steve Patton, director of Odessa’s parks and recreation, said the pet-friendly event has continued to rise in popularity among residents and about 300 people attended last year.

“People love swimming with their dogs,” he said.

To ensure safety of all attendees, Patton said proof of current vaccination is required for all pets before they are allowed into the pool. Bringing animals with aggressive tendencies to the event is discouraged and violent dogs will be removed immediately.

Any individual that cannot attend the scheduled events can visit the McKinney Park Sprayground, which will continue to be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until mid-August. Beginning Aug. 19 the sprayground will have a revised schedule and be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The McKinney Park Sprayground will be open until Sept. 2 and close for the year the following day.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:41 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
84°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: SE at 11mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]