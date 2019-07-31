Summer season coming to close

All city pools and aquatic centers will close for the season beginning Sunday, except for the McKinney Park Sprayground.

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has announced two upcoming events for those seeking to get in one last swim before the end of the summer season.

A pool party is scheduled for Thursday and will include “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” as a dive-in featured film. Cost to attend the pool party and watch the animated film screening is included with the cost of admission to the Woodson Aquatic Center.

The final summer event on Sunday invites residents to bring their dogs to the annual Pet Splash at the Sherwood Park Aquatic Center.

Steve Patton, director of Odessa’s parks and recreation, said the pet-friendly event has continued to rise in popularity among residents and about 300 people attended last year.

“People love swimming with their dogs,” he said.

To ensure safety of all attendees, Patton said proof of current vaccination is required for all pets before they are allowed into the pool. Bringing animals with aggressive tendencies to the event is discouraged and violent dogs will be removed immediately.

Any individual that cannot attend the scheduled events can visit the McKinney Park Sprayground, which will continue to be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until mid-August. Beginning Aug. 19 the sprayground will have a revised schedule and be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The McKinney Park Sprayground will be open until Sept. 2 and close for the year the following day.