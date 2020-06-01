  • June 1, 2020

Posted: Monday, June 1, 2020 4:58 pm

3 Odessa nursing home residents positive By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Three residents of Focused Care at Odessa nursing home were hospitalized over the weekend after testing positive with COVID-19.

An Ector County Health Department statement released on Saturday detailed that a 75-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man at the Odessa nursing home tested positive for the virus and are currently hospitalized.

A similar release was put out Sunday detailing that an 80-year-old man had also tested positive at Focused Care at Odessa and was hospitalized.

The three Odessa nursing home residents reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after getting tested again due to symptoms following the Odessa Fire Rescue tests.

“This brings the total number of cases from the facility to four. Three of these cases are residents which were received over this weekend and one is an employee which was the first case,” the release states.

The Monahans Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that all of the COVID-19 tests from the Focused Care at Monahans nursing home came back negative.

Rebecca Reid, a Focused Care representative said in a text Monday that three Focused Care at Crane residents died over the weekend at the facility. Five Focused Care at Crane residents have died in total from COVID-19 related illnesses.

The Ector County Health Department detailed in a Monday release that there have been 161 positive COVID-19 cases in the county with nine probable and 39 active positive cases. Out of 2,504 tests, five people have died and 117 have recovered while there have been 2,171 negative tests.

During Monday’s virtual COVID-19 hospital briefing, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that out of 1,335 tests, MCH has had 103 positive cases and nine are in the hospital. Four are on the designated floor including two Focused Care at Odessa patients. Five are on the critical care unit and four of them are on ventilators.

Fifty-six of the MCH tests are pending and there are no persons under investigation in the hospital.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of 429 tests, 19 people have tested positive for the virus, 398 have been negative and 12 are still pending. She said ORMC has seven COVID-19 patients in the hospital and none of them are on ventilators. Four of the in-house patients are from the Focused Care at Crane nursing home and two are from the Odessa Focused Care.

Tippin said that as numbers rise, “This weekend has been the biggest number we’ve seen together (MCH and ORMC), but I know our plans are in place. We talk about em every week and we’re ready should it go higher than this.”

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

