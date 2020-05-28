ECISD nurses step up COVID call center

Nurses with Ector County ISD got the learning experience of a lifetime by volunteering with the triage call center, which answered questions from the public about whether they should be tested for coronavirus.

The call center, which is closing Friday was hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Dr. Timothy Benton was the medical director for the Triage Call Center. Associate Dean of the College of Nursing at University of Texas Permian Basin Minerva Gonzales said she helped bring the ECISD nurses together and coordinated the day-to-day processes of the center.

A total of 20 nurses between ECISD and University of Texas Permian Basin helped out, Gonzales said in a text message. Sixteen nurses from the school district volunteered including registered nurses Ali Hernandez, Joanna Muniz and Alan Pitt.

Hernandez has been with the district for 12 years; Muniz for nine years; and Pitt for 19 years.

Hernandez is usually stationed at Reagan and Ross elementary schools; Muniz at Buddy West Elementary; and Pitt at Ector College Prep Success Academy.

Although they still had responsibilities at their campuses, they wanted to help the community. There were some nerves initially. Gonzales said they were incredibly quiet when they arrived for training.

But she said they have grown.

“I was excited,” Hernandez said. “For me, it’s been an amazing learning opportunity. I don’t think any of us have experienced anything like this before this is definitely something that I will remember and take with me. It’s been really nice coming together as nurses and doing something to help our community in other ways.”

Pitt said the nurses were supposed to work a 40-hour week for ECISD, but after a few weeks it was getting hard to find things to do that were productive.

“So when this came open I volunteered to help do it, and after the first or second phone call that I took, it was like yes this gives us some sort of a purpose,” Pitt said. “We’re helping. … these people that were calling they would sound anxious; they would sound worried; and we would be able to give them answers. It just felt good.”

Hernandez noted that they also were able to educate people and calm them down.

“A lot of times people would call and they were worried, but once you talk to them and educate them and kind of guide them and tell them what they need to do, what to expect, that kind of thing they seem more calm when they get off the phone,” Hernandez said.

Muniz said it was the nurse to patient interaction that offered support to people.

“It was actually talking to somebody, helping them, easing their nerves and getting them the help that they needed,” she said.

Pitt added that 90 percent of their day was direct patient care with students.

“When you take that away, you don’t feel like you were as useful as you were. This was really good,” he said.

Pitt said the nurses had a list of questions they asked callers and then made a decision on whether they qualified for testing under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The nurses noted that testing guidelines had loosened somewhat.

“The criteria changed and we went along and we found more things out about this virus,” Muniz said.

All the nurses said this experience will help them when they return to their regular jobs.

“… We’ve gotten a lot more hands-on experience I feel like with people doing the screening process, so we kind of know. We were always educating ourselves on what to look for, or kinds and signs of symptoms, but things kept changing and changing and we were able to really be kept up to date here. I feel like when we go back it’s going to be easier to find those clues and needs and things,” Hernandez said.

As nurses, she added, patient care is what they do.

“And like Alan said before, our everyday patient care was kind of ... limited as to how we were practicing it and this helped give us that additional way to care for people and to help people. We were still contacting our families and still keeping in touch with our families and some of our students and educating them anyway we could remotely, but just while doing that we were able to help other people in our community, as well,” Hernandez said.

The number to call for screening is 432-703-5481, but only through May 29.

“This number was supplied by Texas Tech University,” Gonzales said. “They’ve housed us. They’ve made all of this possible for us.”

She added that the nurses that volunteered are phenomenal.

“This triage call center would not be possible without their help; no doubt it just would not have been possible,” Gonzales said.

Nurses would work four and a half hour shifts in the morning or afternoon, but many of them wound up staying all day so they were there for nine hours and they still handled responsibilities at their ECISD campuses.

There were days when the ECISD nurses would tell Gonzales she needed a break.

“They carried me because I was here Monday through Friday,” Gonzales said.

She said the call center was going to wind down because the call volume has “dropped dramatically.”

“It happens in the summertime. It starts to get hot. They’ve opened up Texas, so people are starting to get back out into society. It’s not uncommon. We expected this, so we don’t think that the call center will be open much longer. They’ve all volunteered and said we’ll help as long as needed, so I have no doubt they’ll stay with us for as long we’re open and then they can go back to their lives,” Gonzales said.

If needed, she said they could restart the call center because the coalition built among Texas Tech, UTPB, the city, the county and the community.

“If we need to do it again, I would say that we could probably do it overnight. We know how to get the call center going; we know how to create the drive-thru process. We’ve got a manual in essence, for it. … Our goal is actually to continue to meet as a group moving forward. I don’t think that we’ll ever stop meeting. We’ve got to remain engaged. I see us continuing to do that. Just the discussions I’ve had with our community leaders, I believe that’s our goal. We’re going continue to meet, probably on a monthly basis.”

She added that the experience has been incredibly rewarding and she has made friendships that will last forever.

“I know we say that, but as nurses, I’ve been a nurse for 22 years. This is what we do. This is what we love, so we just can’t help it,” Gonzales said.