Quick Hits Nov. 22

Book Fair Fundraiser

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Book Fair Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 2617 Loop 250 Frontage Road, Midland.

PBALC will receive between 5-15% based on how much supporters contribute in sales. Mention that you are there for the PBALC fundraiser at checkout.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ry744te

Holiday Marketplace

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 19, 501 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Holiday Marketplace fundraiser for veterans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

There will be 30 vendors, live music, bake sale, raffles, food plates, drinks and more.

A food drive is also being conducted. Bring canned goods.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wn9kqbt

Food Drive

A Thanksgiving Food Drive has been scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St.

A list of food items needed are: Frozen turkeys and hams, canned and frozen vegetables, potatoes, boxed stuffing mix, canned cranberry sauce, pre-made pies, pastas, canned meats, french onions, bread mix, etc.

All donations will be given to Harmony Home, a center for families and children who have been victims of child abuse. They benefit families not only from Odessa, but their newer location in Pecos and Monahans.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/sq376sk

Community Dinner

Jesse Porras Productions has scheduled the seventh annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 2 p.m. Sunday at the American Legiona Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St.

The event is free and open to the public.

Volunteers are needed.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, call 770-9423.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tjyazsd