City trash schedule

The City of Odessa has adjusted the trash schedule for this week, since the city will be closed on Friday for Independence Day.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed Friday and Saturday. They will reopen on July 7.

Thursday roll out carts will be picked up today.

Friday roll out carts will be picked up on Thursday.

Residential brown dumpsters will be serviced once.

Apartments and commercials will be serviced twice.

Visit www.odessa-tx.gov.