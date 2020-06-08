20 new cases over weekend

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that the county has had 20 new COVID-19 cases since Friday during Monday’s virtual hospital briefing.

“I think we’re starting to see some of the cases from Memorial Day weekend starting to come up. You can see two distinctive spikes after the Mother’s Day weekend and a larger distinctive spike after Memorial Day weekend,” he said adding that the county will see another rise in cases in around a week or a week and a half relating to recent protests.

“This is the largest number of cases that we’ve ever had since this thing started with regard to new cases,” he said.

The Ector County Health Department reported that 206 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county and 19 are probable. Fifty-six patients have active cases, 88 are pending and 144 people have recovered from the virus. Six Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that they’ve had 111 positives and 15 positive patients are in the hospital which Tippin said is the most they’ve had since the start of the pandemic. Ten are on a designated floor and five are in the CCU, three of them are on a ventilator. Seventy-seven results are pending and two patients died at MCH over the weekend from COVID-19 related illnesses.

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that out of 451 tests, 24 people tested positive, 420 have tested negative and seven are pending. Brown said there is one COVID-19 patient in the hospital and they are not on a ventilator.

Saravanan said that ORMC is not requiring nursing home patients to test negative twice before returning to their facility and that, “the nursing home has some accountability in being able to isolate these cases…acute care is not necessary for every single one,” he said.

Five residents and two staff members tested positive for the virus out of Focused Care at Odessa nursing home.

Four Focused Care at Odessa residents are in MCH and one patient is in ORMC, but will be transferred back to the facility on Tuesday, Saravanan said.

Rebecca Reid, a Focused Care representative said in a text Monday that four Focused Care at Odessa residents are in isolation after being exposed to the two staff members that tested positive. Reid reached out to Focused Care at Crane, but they did not get back to her by press time.

Mayor David Turner, who is in quarantine after he said he was exposed to someone with the virus, reported that he is feeling well.

For both city and county events, officials said that those planning on having events with social gatherings need to provide a safety plan aligning with CDC recommendations.

Turner said that the city will have to make a judgment for each event on a case by case basis.

“If we see that people aren’t gonna wear a mask, then we may have to restrict those to smaller gatherings especially when you see 20 cases over the weekend.”

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM ) is coordinating with elected officials, health officials and emergency management offices to increase COVID-19 testing in underserved and minority communities. Odessa and Midland were both mentioned in the plan for more testing. City and county officials said they have not heard word from Abbott’s office or TDEM regarding the increased testing.

Tippin said that comments made regarding hospitals making more money or being refunded if they list patients as COVID-19 positive are inaccurate.

Brown echoed Tippin’s comments saying, “Not only do we not get paid more. We have no idea what we will get paid or if we will get paid…we’ve incurred significant cost preparing and isolating and moving things around to be able to accommodate the patients that we do need to take care of.”