  • May 2, 2020

Traffic alert

Posted: Saturday, May 2, 2020 1:45 am

Traffic alert Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A contractor will be installing conduit, across University Boulevard as part of the on-going construction.

University Blvd. will be closed Monday through Friday between Dawn and Bonham.

Motorists should use an alternate route.

Posted in , on Saturday, May 2, 2020 1:45 am.

