Construction to widen University Boulevard between Maple Avenue and Andrews Highway leaves one westbound lane partially closed in January 2019.
Posted: Saturday, May 2, 2020 1:45 am
Traffic alert
A contractor will be installing conduit, across University Boulevard as part of the on-going construction.
University Blvd. will be closed Monday through Friday between Dawn and Bonham.
Motorists should use an alternate route.
