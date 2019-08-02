Sherwood Aquatic Center ready to close out season with Pet Splash

One constant over those 14 years has been the event’s sponsor — Cindy Beason who was previously the owner of Pet Mystique and currently with The Real Estate Group.

Beason said she expects a quality turnout as she believes pet owners look forward to the free event every year.

“I love this event,” Beason said. “This is my favorite event that we do. I started with the city on this event whenever I was with Pet Mystique and I closed that store three years ago but because I love this event so much, I continue to sponsor it.”

Pet Splash will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Sherwood Aquatic Center located at 4520 N. Dixie Blvd.

In 2018, Odessa Parks and Recreation events coordinator Cori Branscum said there were about 150 dogs and 250 people attending Pet Splash.

“This is a unique event,” Branscum said. “It’s something dog owners can come out and have a special event geared toward their animal.”

Each dog needs proof of current vaccinations — a 2019 rabies tag or proof of rabies shot will be accepted.

Dogs must also be leashed when outside the pool. Dogs must be at least six months of age. Dogs have to be accompanied by a person 18 years or older.

Female dogs that are in season or heat aren’t allowed. Aggressive dogs also aren’t allowed. Any dog that is out of control or exhibits aggressive behavior will be asked to leave immediately.

Owners will need to clean up after their dogs and people can swim with their dogs at their own risk.

After the event, the pool will be drained, winterized and reopened next year.