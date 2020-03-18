Salvation Army attempting to help clientele with limited resources

For Capt. Juan Gomez, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Odessa, it’s become a matter of trying to deal with more clientele with limited resources. Compounding the issue is that basic supplies are becoming more difficult to find and more expensive to purchase.

“It’s been quite difficult, if I’m very honest,” Gomez said. “What we have is a situation the Salvation Army is prepared for in the sense that our shelter is a constant attraction for things like influenza, the common cold, even head lice. It’s not because of the cleanliness of our building, it’s because of the clientele that we have.

“Once they come into our building, however, we sanitize, we disinfect, we wash and try to create a healthy and hygienic environment. However, that is compromised when we are not able to get things that are (normally) readily available to us, things we use on a regular basis like gloves, hair nets, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, things like that. It becomes problematic.”

Gomez said basic services such as meals at the local Salvation Army shelter are also causing a strain.

“We normally serve twice as many meals as we have within our shelter,” he said. “Those are unduplicated numbers. Right now, we’re serving almost three times as many meals. We anticipate that going up as less food becomes available to some people in need or the more the economy steers in the opposite direction where people aren’t working as they don’t have things available to them.

“We’re absolutely getting more people in. Our shelter remains full, so the problem there is one of at what point are we going to have to turn people away. That’s something we face every day. Every day, we have people come to us and we’re not able to house them, not because we don’t want to but because we don’t have beds available to them. We’re seeing more and more people that we’re having to turn away as of late.”

Adding to the problem, Gomez said, is that simply obtaining supplies has become more difficult.

“One of the situations that we have is that we can’t find the things that we regularly use, much less at the price we normally pay for them,” he said. “I’m having to buy supplies at two to three times more the amount than I would normally pay. That’s a big hit to our budget.”

And the situation is exacerbated by a decline in contributions.

“Monetary donations are down tremendously,” Gomez said. “We have not received many, if any, monetary donations during the past couple of weeks as everybody is, obviously, concerned over their wellbeing.”

Gomez said the situation is hitting many organizations as they look to make up for unexpected shortfalls.

“And it’s exactly that,” Gomez said, “where does this shortfall come in? Normally, this is happening where our shortfall is during November and December, and we’re able to make it up during this time of the year.

“We’re able to do that in a couple of ways. One is through our thrift store, where every dollar spent in our thrift store stays in Odessa, allowing us to put money back into our account. Two is through donors who understand that we did not meet our goal and they’re able to help us. Well, those donors aren’t there right now and aren’t shopping at our store.”

And that has left Gomez facing a Catch-22.

“I can close my store, but then what happens to the staff I have there?” he asked. “I put them in the same situation. So here I am trying to juggle the position we’re in. How do I keep my staff employed when there’s no funds coming in and how do I continue to run a program when I’m having trouble finding the products and the support to do so?”

Through it all, Gomez said his experience has been that Odessa will provide the needed help.

“This community has always been great about rallying behind causes,” he said. “This is one of those situations where we’re going to need their help.”