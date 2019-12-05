  • December 5, 2019

12 Keys to host guitar show - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

12 Keys to host guitar show

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 4:10 pm

12 Keys to host guitar show OANEWS@OAOA.com Odessa American

12 Keys Music Lessons, formerly Permian Basin Guitar, will have its December show at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at La Bodega Restaurant in Odessa.

The event is free, open to the public and will last about an hour. Students range in age from 7 up and will be playing songs ranging from traditional Christmas songs to Jimi Hendrix.

The fundraiser this year will be to collect enough funds to create a nonprofit group called 21 Frets for 21 Vets, an organization to help veterans with PTSD cope through the use of music and camaraderie.

Posted in on Thursday, December 5, 2019 4:10 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
68°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: W at 17mph
Feels Like: 68°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 40°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 36°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 43°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]