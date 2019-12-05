12 Keys to host guitar show

12 Keys Music Lessons, formerly Permian Basin Guitar, will have its December show at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at La Bodega Restaurant in Odessa.

The event is free, open to the public and will last about an hour. Students range in age from 7 up and will be playing songs ranging from traditional Christmas songs to Jimi Hendrix.

The fundraiser this year will be to collect enough funds to create a nonprofit group called 21 Frets for 21 Vets, an organization to help veterans with PTSD cope through the use of music and camaraderie.