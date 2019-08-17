  • August 17, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 17

Quick Hits Aug. 17

Posted: Saturday, August 17, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 17

Gun show

The Permian Basin Gun Show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G.

There will be books, knives, ammunition, reloading supplies, blow guns, coins and supplies and more.

Admission is $6 for adults, $1 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5.

ON THE NET

tinyurl.com/y42vjhks

Cattle show

The Permian Basin Fair is taking entries for its first open cattle show Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the Ector County Coliseum.

The show starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 1.

Entry fee is $30 per head, no limit on number of entries. Deadline to enter is today.

Late entry fee is $50 per head and deadline is Aug. 24.

Divisions: American, Angus, Shorthorn, Hereford, Limousin, AOB, and Percentage Bulls and Heifers.

Awards and premiums will be presented.

Feed-hay-shavings will be available on grounds.

Limited number of tie outs $10 per stall purchase on arrival

Go online for entry form or call, 550-3232 or toll free 877-550-3232. For more information, call 367-0718.

ON THE NET

pbfair.com or tinyurl.com/y5pyq2jb

Chorale auditions

The Midland-Odessa Symphony Chorale has scheduled auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday the MOSC Hall, 3100 LaForce Blvd., near Midland International Airport.

Membership is open to all singers high school age and older, and a brief audition is required of each new singer.

For more information, email Chorale Conductor Gregory Pysh at chorale@mosc.org.

ON THE NET

www.mosc.org

Health seminar

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a free health education seminar, "Irregular Menstrual Bleeding: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment," from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29.

Dr. Leela S. Pillarisetty, OB/GYN and educator for Texas Tech University, will be the speaker.

Learn the causes of irregular bleeding and what treatment options are available.

Dinner will be provided.

RSVP is required. Go online to RSVP or call 582-8796.

ON THE NET

tinyurl.com/y63gjkpw

