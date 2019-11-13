  • November 13, 2019

Toy drive slated - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Toy drive slated

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 11:00 am

Toy drive slated oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Lower Society presents the second Annual Jingle for Jevin Toy Drive.

All toys must be unwrapped. Toys may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Target parking lot, 3909 E. 42nd St. All donations go to High Sky Children’s Ranch.

Feel free to bring your ride.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 11:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
50°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 34°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]