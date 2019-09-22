  • September 22, 2019

Quick Hits Sept. 22

Posted: Sunday, September 22, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Sept. 22

Fundraiser

The Barn Door Steakhouse, 2140 Andrews Highway will donate a portion of patron’s total meal to the Odessa College Foundation from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6ox35uy

 

Town Halls

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf will conduct town halls to provide a brief on the state's response to the Aug. 31 tragedy and discuss the 2019 legislative session Monday and Tuesday at the following locations.

Monday: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Odessa College, Joe Zant Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center, 201 W. University Blvd.

Tuesday: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kellus Turner Community Center, 2262 W. Sycamore Drive.

For more information, call 512-463-0546.

 

Latina Charlas

Latina Charlas “Women Empowering Women,” has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at UTPB Mesa Building second floor.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8

 

Recycle Fashion Show

Keep Odessa Beautiful is taking registrations for the fifth annual Recycle Fashion Show featuring Guest Judge Daniel Esquivel from Project Runway from  6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Marriott Odessa.

Designers must design their pieces by reducing, reusing and recycling materials.

Sponsorship tables are available. For details, visit tinyurl.com/y6zaqe8n. Payment options: Make checks payable to Keep Odessa Beautiful, 119 W. 4th St. Suite 203, Odessa, TX 79761 or https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2033441.

For guidelines or more information, call Alma Angeles at 335-4686. Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6xr6q35

 

Free trees

For the eighth consecutive year, Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers.

Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1.

The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall.

Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

Customers will be required to submit their ESI ID to complete the online reservation process, which can be located on their electric bill or by contacting their Retail Electric Provider.

ON THE NET

>> arborday.org/oncor

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Sunday, September 22, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

