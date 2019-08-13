Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale welcomes new musicians

What do two violinists, a violist and a trombonist have in common? They are all new musicians with the Midland–Odessa Symphony & Chorale.

MOSC is proud to welcome four extraordinary musicians to perform with the Midland-Odessa Symphony Orchestra as well as the Permian Basin String Quartet and the Lone Star Brass ensembles.

Violinists Alejandro Gómez Guillén and his wife Sarah Cranor will be sharing the positions of concert master and principal second violin throughout the season, both in the orchestra and with the Permian Basin String Quartet. Midland Festival Ballet patrons may have seen Guillén in a very different role recently as conductor for several performances of The Nutcracker and most recently the spring production of Giselle. Guillén is in his third season as Artistic Director and Conductor of Bloomington Symphony Orchestra. Also, in his second season as Associate Conductor of Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. An accomplished violinist Guillén was concertmaster of Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Amherst Early Music Festival, and Junges Stuttgarter Bach Ensemble. Violinist Sarah Cranor currently directs the Latin American Ensemble at Indiana University, which explores the intersection of European music with the colonization of the New World. Cranor recently recorded for NAXOS with the Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra, and was co-director for a production of La Púrpura de la Rosa with Nell Snaidas through the Bloomington Early Music Festival.

Also joining the MOSC’s string family is Principal Viola Han Dewan. Dewan has performed chamber and orchestral music throughout the United States, in addition to concerts in France, Canada, and the Czech Republic. Recent series appearances include Union Square Chamber Music Society, Garth Newel Music Center, Blair School Chamber Showcase, National Orchestral Institute, and the Festival d’Aix (FR).

The newest member of the MOSC brass family Principal Trombone John E. Elizondo holds a Masters of Music from the Juilliard School. He has been a guest musician with The New World Symphony, American Brass Quintet, and the world-famous Glenn Miller Jazz Band.