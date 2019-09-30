Leaders turn attention to mental health after shootings

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, plans to use dialogue with Midland-Odessa leaders to shape his federal legislative response to recent mass shootings.

A roundtable was held Monday at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin clinic in Midland with representatives from Midland Memorial Hospital, Midland Development Corporation, Ector County Independent School District and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Psychiatry.

The discussion concentrated on addressing mental health concerns with a focus on youth to help prevent mental health crises and mass shootings in the future.

“As a university system we’re looking at a systematic approach to the mental health care landscape and then seeing where we can appropriately leverage expertise, said Keino McWhinney, Texas Tech Mental Health Institute director. “I think particularly being here today with an emphasis on children and adolescents is important because we also know that 50 percent of mental health challenges manifest by the age of 14 and 75 percent by (the age of) 24.”

Community representatives expressed their need for more funding to support mental health programs and telehealth tools, provide greater access to care and improve the overall quality of life for residents living in both counties.

Midland Memorial Hospital Vice President of Community Health Marcy Madrid said a large majority of the population who are in need of mental health services are often unable to pay for treatment, which costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

“There’s always going to be a need for resources to fund these programs, the things we’re doing in the schools, the things Texas Tech is doing and the things we’re trying to support,” Madrid said. “The biggest issue is largely the people who need these services the most don’t have the ability to pay for them. Someone has to pay for it and it’s the community that’s stepping up here to pay for it, but those resources only go so far.”

Cornyn said figuring out how to stop people from becoming a danger to themselves and others is key to avoiding incidents such as the mass shooting that took place in Odessa. He said mental health is frequently a common thread for such tragedies.

Laura Mathew, director of health services for ECISD, said the school district was rocked by the mass shooting over Labor Day weekend. She said ECISD referred almost 1,100 students for counseling soon after the event.

“We even have staff who are very traumatized,” Mathew said. “We expect that we’re going to continue to see the fallout of that shooting, and in general it’s difficult in Ector County because we have a lot of violence and a lot of crime and our kids are trying to survive through all of this so we have a lot of traumatized children.”

The senator was unaware during the press conference about the string of shootings that occurred last week in Odessa when a 36-year-old man reportedly shot at multiple individuals. The Odessa man is currently being held on a half a million-dollar bond after he reportedly admitted to shooting a man in the head twice who had pulled off the highway with car trouble.

“For me, I don’t think restricting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens is going to make our communities safer,” Cornyn said. “What we need to do is identify the people that are, as I said earlier, a potential threat to themselves and others, get them some help - hopefully through programs like this - and save them from inflicting harm to themselves and others at the same time.”