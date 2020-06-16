League wants more youth football fields

For Alice Florez, the lack of playing fields for Odessa’s youth football league has been an area of concern and she’s hoping that an online petition can change that.

According to the petition, currently there are no youth football fields for public or youth use. That is not including the football at various middle schools around Odessa.

So far, 264 people have signed the petition, as of Tuesday afternoon. Florez hopes to get to 1,000 signatures.

Florez has said that in previous years, the Permian Basin Youth Football League has played its games at the side fields outside of Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

“Our home games are in Midland,” Florez said. “We pay to play in Midland, We shop in Midland. We put gas in Midland. With all that money that we invest in the city of Midland, a field could’ve already been built here. It cost over $3,000 to use the side fields at Ratliff. It’s $720 to use Crockett middle school and guess what? We can’t use Crockett Middle School because middle school games are going to be on Saturdays.”

Florez said part of the problem has been due to the parks also being used by the Odessa Youth Soccer Association and the city parks and recreation department.

“To use a park, for example, Salinas Park used to be just for football,” Florez said. “Well, something happened with the soccer association. They wanted it to be soccer. If you look at the parks and recreation layout, there’s only a small section for football. Each team has four divisions which is a flag, rookies, juniors and seniors. Each team can have up to 20 kids. Those sections are too small. We asked the parks department if we could use the park behind Ector Middle School. Well, apparently, it’s subleased to the Odessa Soccer Association. They have over 30 fields. Now, there have been teams from all over the country coming over to play Permian in football. You don’t see that in soccer and you don’t see that in baseball.

According to the Odessa Soccer Association president Tom Martinez, the city of Odessa and the soccer league have a facility-use agreement for the fields owned by the city.

“We’ve been involved with this since I guess the early 80s. Our facility agreement is renewed every year because our programs continue to grow because we have X number of kids and we have more kids every single season so we keep everything that they’ve allowed us to use year-in and year-out,” Martinez said.

Martinez said that the Odessa Soccer Association has more than 200 teams total from all over their leagues.

Florez added that this year, due to a bus driver shortage, the middle school football games will be held on Saturdays which means the youth football organization teams will be played on late Saturday or possibly Sunday.

“We as football parents understand that they can’t just cater to football and we get that,” Florez said. “But we have talked to the parks and recreation department. We have two dog parks before we have something for our boys and girls? We’ve had teams from our leagues who have made it to the state for youth football. It’s so hard to get to use these parks for football.”

Florez said that this year’s games will most likely be held at Coleman Field, Wilson and Young Middle School, Bonham Middle School and Ector Middle School.

“Wilson and Young’s fields are crap,” Florez said. “They’re not turf. We’re going to expose our kids to getting hurt because we don’t have one decent field in a town that calls itself home to Friday Night Lights.”

Florez has been in talks with members from the city.

“I’ve talked to some commissioners and I’ve talked to a few council members and I don’t think it’s fair that these kids are here and have to go to Midland to play,” Florez said. “I’ve told these people that they’re losing money every time we go to Midland.”