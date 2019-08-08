Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group has scheduled stroke survivor and caregiver stroke support group meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at MCH Center for Health and Wellness, 8050 Highway 191.
Guest speaker will be Todd Lavigne from MCH Nutritional Services.
Topic will include Stoke Camp sign ups. The camp will take place Oct. 4-6 at Ceta Canyon Camp in Happy. Volunteers are needed.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.