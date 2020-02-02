Life is a fun, wild ride

Aaron Sharp says if you asked him what his future held for him back when he was an 18-year-old intern with the Odessa American, he would have had no idea what to expect.

As an adult, the Odessa native now has several accomplishments under his belt to talk about: he’s the director of IT with “RightNow Media,” a father of four, has a weekly column, and is the author of four books.

Looking back, Sharp said it’s always amazing to remember being a teenager not knowing what the future held, and how far he has come since those days.

“It’s been a really fun, wild ride, and proof God takes you places you never anticipated going,” Sharp said.

On Feb. 4, Sharp will have another accomplishment he was not expecting; a new novel called “You Got This, Dad,” a humorous guide to pregnancy for an expectant father.

While serious in nature, the book is written to have more humor than his previous works.

“This is my first, real attempt at making humor not just a piece of it, but the entrée,” Sharp said.

The goal is to help expectant fathers better understand what is going on with their partners during pregnancy such as aversions to food, cravings, and what expecting fathers can feel during the process. Overall, Sharp said, he hopes the book helps men understand pregnancy better.

And while the book is geared toward new dads, Sharp said his book can be enjoyed by anyone.

“It’s walking guys through these milestones and these different points that happen during pregnancy to prepare them, and let them know what’s happening, and how to react,” he said.

Sharp also said the book will include footnotes from his wife, Elaina, who will also have her own take on events in the book.

Scheduled for electronic devices and paperback, Sharp said the new novel can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or any place books are sold.

This will also be his first book to be released as an audio book, but don’t expect to hear the author read his own words himself.

“I failed the audition for my own book,” he said with a laugh.

Sharp attended Permian Basin Christian School before earning a bachelor of science degree in religion from Temple University in Tennessee. He also obtained a master of theology degree from the Dallas Theological Seminary.

The Sharps have four our children – ages 8, 6, 4, and 2 — and still have family in Odessa. His column, “A Sharp Life,” appears Sunday in the Odessa American.

For new parents, Sharp said one of the biggest pieces of advice he gives is to remember that even with all the craziness, you have to remember to find time to enjoy parenthood.

“You never know how many kids you’re going to have,” he said. “This will be one of those moments you treasure the rest of your life.”